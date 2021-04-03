Next up in the music industry is LuvaBoiD (Real name: Domico Phillips)

The 28 years old American artist and Businessman LuvaBoiD, is an American hip-hop artist, videographer, and songwriter. He was born and raised in Richmond, VA on December 11th, 1992. In 2015, LuvaBoiD started touring with Chief keef, and other artists for a couple of months across the United State of America.

In 2018, LuvaBoiD goes viral on the internet getting known as the “Dancing Cameraman” with a camera. During the police brutalities, he documents the uprise in Richmond, VA with all of the protests. He shoots a full documentary with VPM from Richmond. His passion for music all started when he was in high school. It has been a year since he ventured into the music industry as it has always been his passion and love. He listened to artists like daft punk, Michael Jackson, Miss Elliott, ice cube, Run DMC, Beastie Boys, and more.

In 2021, LuvaBoid recently released his first newest single titled “Skrt Skrt” available on all digital streaming platforms with thousands of streams and has been featured on a lot of websites like The Source Magazine and others. He plans on releasing singles throughout the year.

Instagram – Instagram.com/DomicoPhillips

Twitter – Twitter.com/DomicoPhillips

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/ sqwzwdRV3ZzgayUz8

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/ album/skrt-skrt-single/ 1558052438

