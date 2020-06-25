Getting the Real Deal: Asking These 5 Questions Will Help You Determine Whether Your CBD Is Pure

Thanks to a rise in awareness on the part of the public, more people now turn to CBD oil for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. Researchers continue to investigate new ways this product may be of benefit to humans and are discovering the countless ways this substance helps the body maintain balance.

As a result of the increasing popularity of CBD oils, many companies are opting to enter the market. Consumers need to take care to ensure they are getting safe, high-quality products that will produce the desired effects and offer the anticipated results. What questions should be asked before purchasing CBD oil?

CBD Oil or Hemp Oil?

CBD oil and hemp oil aren’t necessarily the same thing, although they are often marketed as the same product. Consumers must be aware of this and ask about what is in the product. While both substances do come from hemp, the hemp oil may or may not contain CBD. How is this the case?

When manufacturing CBD oil, companies use parts of the hemp plant that contain higher levels of CBD and other cannabinoids. In contrast, hemp oil may be either CBD oil or hemp seed oil. Hemp seed oil differs from CBD oil in that it comes from hemp seeds and contains no CBD.

When the consumer goes to purchase CBD oil, they need to look at how the product is labeled. Look at the ingredients to see if CBD is listed. If this is not clearly stated on the label in the ingredients list, then the product is hemp oil and will provide benefits different from those seen with the use of CBD oil. To learn more about the different options, try visiting pureplan.com.

Growing Conditions

Cannabis falls into the category of bio accumulators, which means the plants pull from the soil at a rate not seen with most plants. As a result, cannabis plants grow tall and dense and do so very rapidly. However, this likewise means the plants pull contaminants from the soil, and any hemp made from the plants may contain the contaminants. Consumers need to be aware of this and understand where the hemp was grown and under what conditions.

Certain cannabis farms now make use of organic growing techniques to prevent the plants from taking up contaminants from the soil, and they forbid the use of chemical herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers to protect products from contamination. Make certain the product you are buying comes from a supplier that makes use of these techniques so you aren’t taking substances into your body that you are unaware of. They may do potential harm and counteract the benefits you obtain from the CBD oil when this is the case.

Processing Methods

Consumers likewise need to consider the processing methods used when choosing a CBD oil, as each lab uses its own extraction technique. Consider purchasing CBD oil that is extracted with the help of CO2 or carbon dioxide in its supercritical state. This method creates potent concentrates but is the most expensive of the extraction methods used today. Why would a company use this process knowing that?

Experts agree this is the most effective and safest extraction method available today. Consumers must determine if they are willing to pay more for a product that is pure or purchases something less costly that may contain contaminants or may not. This is a matter of personal preference.

Steam distillation is a process some manufacturers opt to use, but others prefer to make use of solvent extraction. Every person should consider the benefits and drawbacks of each to ensure they get a product that meets their needs in every way.

Potency

Individuals need to be aware of the potency of a particular product before making a purchase. Take into account the serving size when considering the potency as well. Some companies opt to test their CBD products for outside contaminants but never check for the concentration of cannabinoids. It’s best to purchase from a company that analyzes both to make certain the CBD level of the product is consistent across batches. If the CBD level is not consistent, then the user likely won’t get the desired benefits every time the product is used.

Furthermore, CBD oils come in multiple forms, such as distillates and isolate. Consumers must learn how to determine the strength of the oil and how to read a label to obtain the right product for their needs. The main thing to look for on the label is the strength in milligrams. A bottle that contains 6,000 milligrams of CBD is twice as potent as the same size bottle which contains 3,000 milligrams of CBD. Keep this in mind as you go to purchase a product for personal use. You want to make certain you know what you are buying so you get the anticipated results and nothing more.

Additional Ingredients

Finally, learn what other ingredients are present in the product you are buying. The goal of CBD oil products is to promote homeostasis and ensure the body is properly balanced to sustain human life, but this cannot be achieved if the oil contains artificial ingredients. For this reason, choose products making use of all-natural ingredients. Essential oils are frequently seen in CBD oils, as are ginger root and beeswax. Don’t hesitate to ask for the Certificate of Analysis for a product before making a purchase. Reputable manufacturers happily share this information with their consumers, as they know they have nothing to hide.

If you aren’t familiar with any ingredients, take the time to learn what they are and why they are included in the oil. Some ingredients may provide benefits while others are nothing more than fillers. Knowing the difference between the two is critical to getting the right product for your situation.

Purchasing CBD oils shouldn’t be hard. However, with so many products on the market today, consumers need to do their research to make certain they are getting the product they believe they are. Take the time to investigate products and manufacturers so you don’t have any surprises. CBD oil can be of great help to countless individuals so give it a try today. You won’t be disappointed.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

