Global Warming: How To Lower Your Carbon Footprint At Home

Global warming has required every citizen to do their part to try to curb their energy consumption. If we all take small steps then we may all create a groundswell that leads to some major changes in the climate.

It usually involves very little sacrifice and the best part is that many times it also saves you money. Doing your part is a win win situation that helps your wallet as well as the environment.

In this article, we will go over several of the ways that you can lower your impact on the environment to help fight global warming.

Use smart devices at home

Using smart home device s is a great way to lower your energy consumption. Analog thermostats, appliances and other devices are not very good at lowering your consumption.

Imagine having to get up in the middle of the night to turn the thermostat down so you aren’t heating the house when everybody is sleeping. With a smart thermostat, it is not only possible to program them to work when you need them, they can also program themselves by using AI. Some thermostats are even connected to the local weather forecast and will turn on themselves when there is a cold front coming in.

And this will also help you manage your utility bills, especially as you can see a monthly report on your usage.

Eat less meat

The beef industry is one of the biggest polluters in the country. From the energy and resources needed to feed them, to the amount of methane they produce to the cost of transporting the meat around the country.

By eating less meat, you can slow down that industry and give the environment a break. Even reducing your meat intake by going meatless one day a week will have a dramatic effect the more people that do it.

Then the rest of the week you should be looking into some local sources of meat. There surely are artisanal and small farmers that raise meat for sale to the public. It may cost a bit more to buy this meat, but the quality is much better and tastes better so you can just eat less of it to not spend beyond your budget.

Drive less

Unfortunately, not many suburbs are pedestrian friendly so you are forced to drive to do even the most mundane errand. Though you may not be able to walk to the post office or bank, you can likely ride your bike or use public transportation.

Try to bundle your errands in one area and on the same day so you don’t have to waste a lot of time on buses or trains to get things done without driving. With some planning, taking public transportation doesn’t have to be such a sacrifice.

Riding a bike is fun, fast and can keep you in decent shape. Sometimes you are able to actually get to your destination faster than if you were in a car sitting in traffic and waiting at red lights.

Plant a garden

Back in World War 2, the government encouraged people to grow their own garden to help make sure that there was enough food to supply the troops overseas. They were called Victory Gardens as they helped keep pressure off of the supply chain.

The same concept should be employed today as the supply chain to keep millions of people fed is part of the problem when it comes to global warming. Shipping broccoli from California to Massachusetts makes little sense.

Instead, grow your own vegetables and enjoy what a real tomato actually tastes like. Plant some fruit trees and eat peaches right off of the branch. You will save money, stay healthy and eat delicious food like never before all while helping the environment.

