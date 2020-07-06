Good Prices For Contact Lenses Without A Prescription

Eye health has always been a topic of concern for today’s generation. Enhanced screen time due to work and television causes a lot of strain to the eyes, particularly when your vision is deteriorating. Eye care products are always suggested to be picked very carefully picked to ensure a strong vision. Are you too looking forward to buying your first contact lens?

This article will let you through all the things that you need to know before making your big purchase.

The US Law

The Federal Trade Commission, along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), monitors the sale of contact lenses in the US. The strict regulations, including producing a current prescription for buying contact lenses, aims at keeping consumer safety first.

The law has put forth specific regulations for the prescribers, customers as well as the sellers. However, if you buy a prescribed item without the required documents, the company selling it can be charged for violating the law.

The benefits of using contact lenses

Contact lenses have found an increased customer base all over the world in recent years. There are various reasons for preferring a lense over glasses. With technological advancements, the material used for contact lenses is created to maintain the comfort and eye health of the user.

Placed right at the cornea of your eye, it allows a natural field view without obstructions. It also reduces the issue of glare reflections and image distortions.

Also, coming in a range of colors (check out Vision Direct) allows one to spice up their look with minimal intervention.

User tips

Are you also scared of using contact lenses for the first time? Well, this section will provide you with safety tips to keep in mind while using the lenses.

However, exhausted you feel after a long working day, never forget to clean, rinse, and disinfect your lenses every time to remove them.

Keep the solution bottles closed and in a cool place when not in use.

Never go underwater with the lenses on.

The lens case needs to be cleaned and air-dried regularly

Never use lenses around harmful or irritating vapors and fumes.

Schedule timely appointments with your eye doctor as recommended.

Buying lenses without a prescription

Though, understandably, a current prescription is necessary to provide standard eye care products, we know sometimes producing the same could be hard. Also, even if the document is a couple of weeks or months above their expiry date, they turn into junk. However, you’d be surprised to discover that there are plenty of websites that offer ‘no prescription contact lenses‘ even for US residents.

The websites are based in different countries, therefore not bound by the FTC regulations. They offer a variety of quality products at the best prices without the mandate of producing a prescription.

Conclusion

The article in no way implies the insignificance of a current eye prescription. However, we trust the customers to be well aware and mindful of their eye health while making the buy.

