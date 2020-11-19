Grieving Coach Lights Path to Loss During the Pandemic w/ Book Release and Support Sessions

Troia says, “You are not Humpty Dumpty. You don’t have to be put back together again. The story is it is ok to not be ok. Grief is a process. So often, we tell or expect people to get over a loss and move on, but we rarely tell them how to move forward. Sit in the space of the pain of the loss and truly grieve the moment. We must give people the permission to not be the same person they were before their loss. During this pandemic, we have all lost something and when it is over, there will be a ‘new normal’, and it will not look the same as it did prior to March 2020.”
www.justtroia.com
https://www.facebook.com/justtroia
https://twitter.com/JustTroia
https://www.instagram.com/justtroia/
More about Troia
Troia is the daughter of Pastor Louis and 1st Lady Katie Butcher with a BS in Forensic Security and a Masters in Project Management. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Ministry(DMin) and is an ordained minister. As an 8 year Veteran of the U.S. Army, Just Troia brings a no nonsense approach to biblical teaching. As A Transformational Speaker, Author, and Christian Coach, Just Troia brings the brokenhearted to the Word of God by providing practical ways to apply the Word in their daily lives, so they will become whole again and fulfill their destiny.
Facebook Comments