Grieving Coach Lights Path to Loss During the Pandemic w/ Book Release and Support Sessions

During COVID-19, nearly 7 million people have contracted the disease and roughly 200,000 people have lost their lives. The grief that is associated with this loss can be devastating and has been compounded because the pandemic has made it more difficult to mourn the loss of loved ones in a traditional manner. Grieving coach and author JustTroia uses the term “Good Grief” to help individuals understand that learning to grieve will help them to live through the loss. Troia Butcher’s journey began after several significant deaths left her emotionally+spiritually broken and she had to find a way to get back to God, so she wrote her way back with the book SoulTies: Letters of Love: Finding Ways to Live Through Loss. During her grieving process, Troia realized the church was not addressing her grief properly, and feeling alone propelled her forward. Her unique approach to translating the Word of God and Christian Life Coaching provides results for anyone that feels stuck in life or those who are a slave to destructive behavior(s). Troia launched an online virtual grief support program on FB, as well as Soul School: Bible Made Easy FB live.