Home>#INSCMagazine>Grieving Coach Lights Path to Loss During the Pandemic w/ Book Release and Support Sessions
#INSCMagazine

Grieving Coach Lights Path to Loss During the Pandemic w/ Book Release and Support Sessions

By Ian Monroe

November 19, 2020

19 Nov 2020
600
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 99
During COVID-19, nearly 7 million people have contracted the disease and roughly 200,000 people have lost their lives. The grief that is associated with this loss can be devastating and has been compounded because the pandemic has made it more difficult to mourn the loss of loved ones in a traditional manner. Grieving coach and author JustTroia uses the term “Good Grief” to help individuals understand that learning to grieve will help them to live through the loss. Troia Butcher’s journey began after several significant deaths left her emotionally+spiritually broken and she had to find a way to get back to God, so she wrote her way back with the book SoulTies: Letters of Love: Finding Ways to Live Through Loss. During her grieving process, Troia realized the church was not addressing her grief properly, and feeling alone propelled her forward. Her unique approach to translating the Word of God and Christian Life Coaching provides results for anyone that feels stuck in life or those who are a slave to destructive behavior(s). Troia launched an online virtual grief support program on FB, as well as Soul School: Bible Made Easy FB live.

Troia says, “You are not Humpty Dumpty. You don’t have to be put back together again. The story is it is ok to not be ok. Grief is a process. So often, we tell or expect people to get over a loss and move on, but we rarely tell them how to move forward. Sit in the space of the pain of the loss and truly grieve the moment. We must give people the permission to not be the same person they were before their loss. During this pandemic, we have all lost something and when it is over, there will be a ‘new normal’, and it will not look the same as it did prior to March 2020.”

www.justtroia.com
https://www.facebook.com/justtroia
https://twitter.com/JustTroia
https://www.instagram.com/justtroia/


More about Troia

Troia is the daughter of Pastor Louis and 1st Lady Katie Butcher with a BS in Forensic Security and a Masters in Project Management. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Ministry(DMin) and is an ordained minister. As an 8 year Veteran of the U.S. Army, Just Troia brings a no nonsense approach to biblical teaching. As A Transformational Speaker, Author, and Christian Coach, Just Troia brings the brokenhearted to the Word of God by providing practical ways to apply the Word in their daily lives, so they will become whole again and fulfill their destiny.

Facebook Comments

Ian Monroe
I am a career journalist covering Wellness, Travel, Business, and Technology. Writing is my greatest passion in life other than my amazing puppy and traveling the world. Please follow and support my writing.
http://ian-monroe.com

Related Articles
#INSC #INSCMagazine Cleveland Browns Featured Front Page NFL Philadelphia Eagles Sports Spotlight

NFL Trade Rumors: Manziel For Bradford? Don’t Bet On It!

Robert D. Cobb
CLEVELAND – Are the Cleveland Browns looking to deal Johnny Manziel to the Philadelphia Eagles for recently-acquired Sam Bradford? Doubtful,
#INSC #INSCMagazine Featured Front Page MLB Sports Spotlight Washington Nationals

MLB: Bryce Harper Needs To Win The N.L. Triple Crown

The Triple Crown is the most prestigious single season accolade a ball player can obtain. The honor is so rare
#INSC #INSCMagazine Entertainment Hip/Urban Lifestyle Uncategorized

What’s The Deal With Kanye West And Adidas?

Robert D. Cobb
When I go to Foot Locker, Dr. Jay's or Champs to cop a pair of kicks there are no voices

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.