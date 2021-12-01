The act of swallowing is a bodily function that is often taken for granted. However, it is a complex function that requires the coordinated use of muscles in the mouth, gullet (esophagus), and throat (pharynx). Although the ability to swallow comes naturally for many people, swallowing disorders can occur at different stages in a person’s life for a number of reasons. Here is a quick guide to swallowing disorders and how to treat them.

Different Types of Swallowing Disorders

In the United States, 1 in 25 people are affected by a swallowing issue at some point in their life, with only a minority seeking healthcare to address their problem. When it comes to swallowing disorders, people usually experience odynophagia and dysphagia.





Odynophagia

Odynophagia is the medical term for painful swallowing. A person with dysphagia may experience pain in the mouth, esophagus, or pharynx, and the pain could be felt when consuming food or drink. Odynophagia can occur because of a lack of coordination of nerves or muscles or as a side effect of an infection or a tumor.

Dysphagia

Dysphagia is the medical term for general swallowing difficulties. People with dysphagia may experience the feeling of food or fluid stuck in the chest, regurgitation, and choking and coughing when trying to swallow. The three main types are esophageal, oral, and pharyngeal dysphagia. Esophageal dysphagia occurs in the esophagus as a result of a blockage or an irritation, while oral dysphagia describes an issue with the mouth. For example, issues with chewing food, difficulty moving food around the mouth, and weakness in the tongue. Pharyngeal dysphagia occurs in the throat and is often caused by a neurological issue that affects the nerves, like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or stroke.

Treating Esophageal Dysphagia

To treat esophageal dysphagia, a balloon or a tube can be inserted into the esophagus in order to widen it to remove the blockage. Botox can also be used to reduce restriction in the esophagus.

Treating Oral and Pharyngeal Dysphagia

There are several ways to treat oral and pharyngeal dysphagia, including a change in diet, swallowing therapy with a speech and language therapist (SLT), and feeding tubes.

Diet Change

Dysphagia can reduce an individual’s capacity to eat and drink, which means they are at risk of malnutrition, dehydration, and weight loss. Individuals with dysphagia can try to boost their nutritional intake by eating softer food such as soup and puréed meals. Additionally, thickening products, such as Simply Thick beverage thickener can be mixed with hot and cold liquids to create a thicker consistency. These products are available in various consistencies to help people achieve the best viscosity for their needs.

Therapy

Swallowing therapy is led by an SLT, and it can help individuals learn new ways to swallow. It focuses on specific techniques to help improve muscle function.

Feeding Tubes

Patients who are at serious risk of malnutrition or dehydration may be offered a feeding tube to help boost their nutritional intake. Feeding tubes are also recommended for people at risk of pneumonia.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

