Health: Best Remedies For A Toothache

Toothache can be one of the most uncomfortable pains to experience. Many people struggle to sleep or eat, and occasionally, it can be hard to even open your mouth at all. Various things can cause toothaches, such as impacted wisdom teeth, the need for a filling, infection, or simply poor oral hygiene. If you are experiencing a toothache, try some of these remedies and see if they can ease your discomfort.

Visit the Dentist

If you have had a persistent toothache or extreme pain, you need to visit your dentist. The pain you’re feeling could be an indication of a more serious problem such as an infection or that you need to have wisdom teeth removed. Although visits to the dentist can be expensive, it’s better to catch a potential problem early rather than let it develop. Not only would that put your health at risk, but it is more likely to cost you a larger sum if left too late. If you do need to have a costly procedure such as wisdom teeth extracted, dental clinics like https://bestdentistinhouston.com/wisdom-teeth-removal-houston/ can offer affordable prices.

Painkillers

Tylenol and ibuprofen can be suitable over-the-counter pain relief for milder toothaches, but in some circumstances, you might need something stronger. Codeine is one of the strongest painkillers you can get it at your local drugstore, but it should be taken with caution. It is advised that you do not use codeine for more than three days as it can be addictive. This stronger painkiller is often recommended by dentists after having a tooth removed. Just remember, all painkillers should be taken with caution and never exceed the stated dosage.

Clove Oil

For a more natural pain relief remedy, some say that clove oil has been used to ease toothache throughout history. It contains an active ingredient called eugenol which acts as a natural anesthetic, numbing the pain of a toothache. It also works as an anti-inflammatory which soothes toothache even further. You can find clove oil in most drug stores or alternative health stores all over the country or online.

Salt Wash

Another natural solution is using a salt wash. Salt washes can help with several oral hygiene issues including ulcers in the mouth. Saltwater helps to cleanse your mouth from bacteria and acts as a natural disinfectant and helps wounds heal. If you are suffering from a tooth infection or what appears to be the beginnings of one, try to use salt water to help it in the early stages. If it develops though, you should see a dentist and get the right medication to fight and cure it.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen Peroxide mouthwashes are also useful when treating infections or trying to soothe toothache as this is also a disinfectant. It’s important that you do not swallow this mixture though and do not use it too often as it is can become harmful if used over a prolonged period.

Toothache can be very, very uncomfortable, and it can make people feel under the weather. Try some of these pain relief remedies next time you have a toothache or seek your dentist’s advice.

