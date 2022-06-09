In the enormous ocean of many new hip-hop and rap musicians all over the globe, we sometimes forget some of the old school bands that set the tone for upcoming superstars.

One of those hardcore rap bands is Bone Thugs N Harmony, a group of rappers who have been rocking stages all over the world for many years now. Luckily for you, now you have the chance to attend a Bone Thugs concert since the hip-hop legends are on their 2022 tour.





But before you enjoy their electrifying performances, first, let’s see the four best Bone Thugs N Harmony tracks that these rappers will for sure perform in their upcoming live concerts.

Tha Crossroads

According to many music critics and the loyal fans of Bone Thugs N Harmony, The Crossroads is the best song ever created by this rap band. In addition, this masterpiece is also the most popular track until today.

This famous song is dedicated to Eazy E, who was also the mentor of Bone Thugs N Harmony, and unfortunately, he passed away. But even before this version, there was another one by the name of Crossroads, initially dedicated to a friend of Bone’s by the name of Wallace, who also passed away.

The most exciting thing about this rap song is that it is the highest-debuting rap song because it debuted at number two on Billboard’s famous US Hot 100. Furthermore, it peaked at number one the following week, and it managed to stay there for an impressive eight weeks. Last but not least, this song won a Grammy Award back in 1997 for Best Rap Performance by Duo or Group.

Thuggish Ruggish Bone

The most loyal fans of Bone Thugs N Harmony know that Thuggish Ruggish Bone is this band’s debut single, which was also one of the tracks on their debut extended play. This song is one of many that shows that Bone Thugs N Harmony is one of those bands that love to collaborate with different musicians. It was the same case here since they collaborated with a local singer from Cleveland by the name of Shatasha Williams.

And when it comes to lyrics, you will probably guess that the main themes of this song are based on the fact that Bone Thugs’ members consider themselves as thugs who are rogue, which in this case is ruggish. Still, if we are honest, it is fair to say that what makes this track even more impressive is the fact that Shatasha Williams has some tremendous singing abilities.

Foe Tha Love of Money ft Eazy E

Foe Tha Love of Money is a classic rap song since, through this track, Bone Thugs N Harmony talk about their desire and love of making money, while each and every verse is about different methods of having the ability to make money.

This is not a surprise since the hip-hop and rap music industry, unfortunately, consists of these types of songs a great deal, but maybe the only difference is that this one is created in a much better way than most of today’s songs and with a lot more style. Of course, you shouldn’t forget that this is a song, not real life and the point is to have fun, not to follow dangerous ways.

Be as it may, the music video for this track features Eazy E, and unfortunately, this was his last appearance in a music video by him before he passed away. In addition, Foe The Love of Money was also used as a soundtrack in the video game called True Crime: Streets of LA, and it succeeded in peaking at number thirty-nine on Billboard’s US Hot 100, but also at number four on the US Hot Rap Songs.

1st of Tha Month

Finally, but importantly, 1st of Tha Month may not be the most popular Bone Thugs N Harmony song or one that is their best one, but it certainly is one of the top-rated and, more importantly, with the best lyrics. It was the 12th song from the E. 1999 Eternal album released back in 1995, and it is about the celebration times in the ghetto when welfare checks arrive every month. The celebration happens because people have the opportunity to have a great time with their beloved families and true friends.

As for success in the music industry, it managed to peak at number fourteen on Billboard’s US Hot 100, and it is the first top twenty song in Bone Thugs’ career. Furthermore, it was nominated in 1996 for a Grammy Award and certified gold.

So, if you want to enjoy these songs the best possible way, it is best to buy Bone Thugs N Harmony tickets since the rap legends will put them on their setlist for most upcoming shows!

