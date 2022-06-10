Keeping our house neat, tidy and aesthetically pleasing is important for most of us since our homes are the places where we live. The way in which one decorates their house speaks a lot about their tastes and personality. A lot of people express themselves in the way they decorate their homes. The kind of art pieces and sculptures they choose to put in their homes throws light on their preferences. When it comes to art, there are many art forms and art works that one can choose from. These can range from ancient art forms such as African Art or modern art forms such as contemporary art. An art piece that has been gaining a lot of popularity these days is space artworks.

Space artworks can be labelled as a part of abstract expressionism art form or a fantasy art form. The subject of this art form is the outer space and everything related to it. The space artworks look absolutely gorgeous in any space provided it is painted well. One of the best places to have a space artwork is the living room of the house. The space artwork adds a bit of mysticism and wonder to the space they are added too. They are a very popular art form that is usually added to a children’s room since most children are amazed by the idea of space and all the mysteries it contains.





Since space encompasses many things, the subject of this art form can range from galaxies, planets, sun, moon, stars, spaceships, astronauts, asteroids and constellations. Galaxy art is a popular art form that most people have in their homes. They are popular because they look incredible and mix of black, blue, purple and white colours add a touch of mysticism to the area. There are three types of galaxies in the universe i.e. elliptical, spiral and irregular. The most popularly created galaxy art work is the irregular galaxy because it allows the artist the freedom of being creative.

Another wonderful art work that is related to space is cosmos art. Cosmos art is something that adds a human touch to the essence of the universe. These art works usually contain the space or the universe as the main subject to which the artist adds a bit of human expression in order to make the art work a unique one. The cosmos art work makes you look at the beauty of the space, universe and the life forms they contain. These artworks are usually eye catching and make a perfect addition to the walls of your living room or dining space. Along with their mysterious aura, they add a classy touch to the space.

Space art works also include planets, spaceships and astronauts. Most people may not want to add such artwork in their living rooms, but a well done fantasy art work that includes planets, galaxies and astronauts can really change the ambience of the living room. It can transport you to another place which has the same kind of calm and quiet as that of outer space. Therefore, adding such art works to the living room may seem like an experiment at first, but adding them will truly make you love your decision.

Last but not the least, the constellations art is something that has been increasing in popularity over the past few years. The constellations and the stars for a major part of space and are something that we’ve always wanted to know about. Having a constellation art in your living room not only beautifies it but also reminds you to keep the curiosity about the unknown alive in your hearts.

