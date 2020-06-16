Here’s How to Save Money on Your Email Marketing

We all know that email marketing is one of the most effective ways to reach your customers. It’s something you have to do to stay in line with your competition and top of mind for your customers — but it can also be a big area of waste when it comes to time and money spent.

The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way. With a few small fixes, you can quickly start to see your monthly email spending go down, while your customer spending goes up.

In this article, we’ll take a look at a few ways you can save money on your email marketing, including:

Using a mass email software

Developing a clear strategy

Cleaning up your subscriber list

Stopping things that aren’t working

4 Ways to Save Money on Your Emails

If you’re finding that you’re spending too much on your emails and not bringing in enough revenue — you’ll want to keep reading. Email marketing does not have to break the bank and we’re here to help you find ways to decrease your current costs.

Let’s dive in.



1. Use a Mass Email Software

Using a mass email software is a great way cost-effectively to reach a large number of customers with one message. Beyond just sending mass emails, you can utilize additional features to help automate and streamline your current process.

With the right software, you can easily schedule, manage, and respond to your emails from one central location. You don’t have to spend time sifting through hundreds of replies or adding personalized touches to each and every message that is going to be sent.

Your mass email software will do all the hard work for you.

Here are just a few of the things you can expect to see when using a mass email software:

Future scheduling capabilities

Automatic follow-up emails

Behavior-based campaigns

Reply management to automatically categorize responses

They say that time is money, and with the right software, you can save a substantial amount of time on your email marketing. Save money and put your time towards other areas of your business and new initiatives.



2. Have a Clear Strategy

When it comes to saving time and money, having a clear strategy can make a big difference. If you don’t know why you’re sending messages to your customers — you’re already wasting time and money.

Sending irrelevant messages to customers will only result in poor campaign performance and make your goals harder to reach.

Keep in mind, if your customers aren’t finding your content interesting enough, they won’t engage with it. The lower engagement you see on your campaigns, the lower your conversion rates will be.

Eventually, consistently sending irrelevant content will lead to more unsubscribes and lost customers. And when you consider that acquiring a new customer can cost five times more than retaining an existing one, every unsubscribe is costing you.

That’s why having a well-throughout email marketing strategy is so important. Knowing what your overarching strategy is will allow you to provide your customers with the most relevant experience and help you knock your goals out of the park.

Here are just a few things you may want to include in your email marketing strategy to improve your customer engagement:

Add a touch of personalization

Segment your subscriber lists

Make sure to optimize your emails for mobile

A/B test and adjust when needed

Identify when automation can help you reach your goals

So if you haven’t already developed a sound email marketing strategy, now’s the time to take a step back and make sure you’re providing your customers with the most relevant content.



3. Cleanup Your Subscriber List

Over time, your email subscriber list will change and many of your once active subscribers will become inactive and unengaged. This is a big area of waste and an easy place to start when looking for simple ways to save money on your email marketing.

First of all, many email marketing providers base your contract or monthly fees based on how many subscribers you have or how many emails you are sending each month. If you have a list of 20,000 subscribers and 2,000 of them are inactive, you’re basically throwing money away.

It’s important to periodically take time to clean your subscriber list and put your time and money into those who are actively engaging and purchasing from you. This will increase your revenue numbers and decrease your monthly email spending.

A cleaner subscriber list will yield the following benefits:

Better click and open rates

Reduce bounce and spam numbers

Save money and increase revenue

Although it may be a tedious task, it will be well worth it in the long run. This is a great starting point for anyone who is looking for a quick way to decrease their monthly email spending.



4. Stop Anything That Isn’t Working

A/B testing and reviewing your monthly analytics is another very important step in reducing the costs associated with your email marketing.

It allows you to quickly identify things that are not working and adjust. Whether it is poorly written subject lines, unappealing images, or hidden call to actions — having the ability to identify the problem is a big advantage.

As you learn more about what is and isn’t work, you can start to build email campaigns with this in mind.

For example, if you found that customers weren’t opening emails due to a specific subject line, you can test something totally different next time. Or if your call to action wasn’t obvious enough and readers breezed past it, you can make it bigger and brighter moving forward.

Eventually, you’ll be able to quickly build high performing emails that convert more customers. Leading to less time spent in the development stages and more money spent by your subscribers — a win, win.

Stop Wasting Your Money on Email Marketing

By taking a few simple steps, you can start saving money on your email marketing efforts. From using the right software to cleaning up your subscriber list on a frequent basis — you’ll find that you can quickly recover wasted time and money spent.

You don’t have to completely derail your entire marketing plan to start saving money today. Start small and scale up your money-saving tactics as you go.

