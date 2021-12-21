The overall filmmaking process is now a bigger, better, and larger-than-life experience all over the world, thanks to cutting-edge technologies. And one such highly sophisticated technology that has revolutionized big-budget filmmaking is drones.

It is incredible to imagine how drones have contributed and revolutionized filmmaking. Keep reading this article to know how drones are helping in making blockbuster films today.





Expedite the production process

One of the best things about drones is that they can potentially reduce delays. A drone filming company can start filming right away, unlike bulky camera cranes or track dollies, which need a lot of time to set up. The wait time is higher if the movie needs some aerial shots from a helicopter. But if you use a drone instead, there is no waiting time and thus the production process will speed up.

Optimize production costs

Another major benefit of drones is that they have lower production costs. Traditional equipment like dollies, tracks, jibs, and even helicopters increase the cost of production to a great extent. However, the additional cost of the drone along with insurance and its crew is less than half of it. The film companies can thus save a lot from here and allocate that budget to any other aspect of the film, like post-production or marketing.

Dynamic sequence shooting

Drone technology has increased the versatility associated with filmmaking. If you want to shoot an action-packed sequence that involves some high-level stunts, then drones are the most effective equipment to shoot those perfectly.

Enhance the communication scale

Cinematography is the way to bring life to a film’s narrative and it also helps in showing the scale of the film. The ground camera would work when the subject is standing on the land in front of a structure or a wide area, but drones help to give the most effective shots. It can efficiently capture the bird’s eye view, showing how expansive or massive the event is in the film. For example, if a film wants to show a big gathering or a rally, the ground camera will not be able to catch the essence of the event. But when the film includes a drone shot, it can easily showcase how grand the event is and thus it effectively showcases the scale of a shot.

Expansive landscape views

Drone technology can take panoramic views like no other, that is why they depict landscape and cityscape views most effectively. It is one of the best ways to draw the attention of the viewers and do justice to the physical appearance of the narrative. Suppose a film is showing the characters to be in a jungle, rather than showing ground shots, what would have a great impact on the mind of the viewers are the aerial shots. The drone footage thus has a great influence on the overall narrative.

These offer a partial view of the significance of drones in today’s filmmaking. Going ahead, we can only imagine what more innovations drones can bring to the film industry.

