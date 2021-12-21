Today Rico Santino has gained a lot of fame and attention around the world. In the past few years the rapper has consistently worked on his multiple skills to deserve this position.The talented artist has delivered many hip-hop music hits in recent years including…. The songs are available on top-notch music platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Soundcloud. They have been consistently streamed on many such respected platforms. Rico Santino Is a Cleveland-born Hip Hop and RnB artist who is Black Puerto Rican And Italian and Irish. He got into the Music Game when he met Mark Hunter the lead singer of Chimaira a heavy metal band from Cleveland Ohio. He then went to Spider Studios to make his first studio album “As Time Progresses” which features some artists such as Billard, Chxpo, Jmoletemknow, and Lindsxy Mesenburg.

Read More: Promethaleann: A Hip Hop Artist Who Has No Limits Within The Music Industry





Shortly after this release, Rico Dropped his Music Video “See Me Out “ Produced by Nikko Bunkin who has also worked with Juice Wrld and Future. After dropping this body of work Rico became a young rising star in the city and started opening for more popular artists such as Bone Thugs and Harmony, Mopacino, Mark Battle,s and Chip Da Ripper. After this series of shows, Rico made his Second Studio Album “Prince Of Darkness” which features Chip The Ripper, and has Production from Franky Wahoo who made songs for MGK, Wiz Khalifa, Doeboy and, Trippie Redd, and many more. After that during covid Rico Santino Still Dropped Some Music another Project called “Rich Talk”.

Rico Santino has made huge strides in the music industry by creating and evolving his distinct sound over the years. With no signs of slowing down anytime soon, things could get very interesting for Rico Santino in the coming months. Stay tuned as he pursues his talent and permanently alters the musical landscape of the Industry.

Follow Rico Santino on Instagram here

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

