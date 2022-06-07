An international school lays emphasis on an international education programme, encouraging knowledge of international cultures and languages. The application criteria for international schools vary from one country to another. Nonetheless, there are a few common principles you ought to follow and tips that can assist you in getting a job in these schools. International School Services and Search Associates are two organisations that work as contact between global schools and educators searching for occupations abroad.

However, below are some tips for applying to international schools.





Check for the Accreditation bodies: Having a good accreditation is essential for the quality of a school. Teachers and educators should have the right to attend the accrediting body. They are the international bodies that recognise good teaching practices. They evaluate the quality of teachers to ensure that they are qualified to teach.

Enhance your ability to teach English as a second language: You will most likely be teaching expatriate children who live in the host country, but you may also be teaching foreign kids whose first language is not English. This occurs frequently because families wish to provide their children with international education. Because the curriculum at foreign schools can be challenging for second language learners, teachers must be prepared to support and assist these pupils. Recruiters, administrators, and foreign school hiring committees like applications that have some experience working with English learners.

Improve technology and online learning skills: International schools just have more money than state schools, which you may have worked in previously. They charge more tuition fees to their students and, as a result, have more finances to invest in the school’s growth. It is not unusual to see pupils with several gadgets and fully equipped classrooms with more technology than they know what to do with at many foreign schools. Many foreign schools also employ technology integration specialists to assist staff and instructors. In reality, instructors are expected to use technology and be comfortable incorporating online learning into the classroom. With many institutions adopting virtual learning and hybrid learning methods, these abilities will be critical to showcase on your application.

Ongoing professional learning: Regardless of the type of teaching job you are applying for, recruiters and most school administrators will be searching for this. This is especially important in international school teaching since foreign schools are always evolving and changing to stay up with current trends. However, due to a lack of in-person activities, foreign school instructors must be imaginative and discover opportunities to improve professionally online. You must be willing to pursue online learning possibilities. Show the recruiter or hiring team how you can advance as a professional by listing all of the chances you have already had to expand your expertise (think about certifications, workshops, professional opportunities, seminars, etc.).

Research the school and its culture: The teacher must be able to detect the culture of the school and identify the teacher’s roles and duties, and routines of the day. It must be easy for the teacher to have a policy with the superintendent and principal of the school. The teacher must be able to identify the teachers who are working and the time of the day. The teacher must be able to detect their attitudes and feelings by doing some research on the school and its culture. Ask the teachers and the staff about the school culture. The school culture is based on the school’s social and cultural norms, traditions, and values. So, the school culture should be reflected in the school’s teaching.



Polish your resume: A resume is the first place you should start when you are applying for your job. The best way of looking at a resume is to see it through every filter that you can think of. It should be written professionally, not just for job seekers but for those who have a job to get. The qualification should reflect the skills that your school requires and should contain all training and qualifications certificates that you have. The resume should be organized so that it will not take more than one page to describe. The application should be written in a clear, concise, and easy-to-read manner. There are many teacher apps that can help polish your resume.

Be prepared for the interview: Be organised and make sure you can communicate effectively. Have detailed knowledge of the curriculum, have a clear understanding of the content, and have a good understanding of the pedagogy. You need to be ready for your interview. You will be nervous because you will be asked to speak about your teaching experience and your teaching methodology. Prepare your answers with both technical and non-technical knowledge. Think of the questions that you will be asked in the interview. Prepare yourself. Do not make the same mistakes as you would in the interview. It is better to get started early so that you can get a clear idea of what the interview will entail.

However, there are many online teaching courses that can help in developing skills and knowledge to apply for international schools. This can help to build the confidence of aspiring teachers and also develop skills in research and collaboration in teaching and learning, making them carve a niche in the international arena.

