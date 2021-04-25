Glutathione (also widely known as GSH) is regarded by experts as the “master antioxidant” of our body, capable of protecting vital cellular components against damage.

This editorial report outlines some of the many vital functions of Glutathione, including:

Creating new DNA and assembling blocks of cells and proteins.

Facilitating optimal immune system functioning.

Metabolizing free radicals

Facilitating proper enzyme function

Vitamins C and E regeneration.

Efficiently moving mercury out of the brain.

Assisting the liver and gallbladder in metabolizing fats

Facilitating apoptosis, also commonly known as regular cell death.

Sperm cell generation

What Makes Glutathione So Important?

Glutathione is a highly potent and valuable antioxidant, naturally present in the human body. It helps ward off high levels of oxidative stress by battling free radicals (molecules that are injurious for our body’s cells). Glutathione depletion and increased levels of oxidative stress can lead to the development of many serious health conditions, such as neurodegenerative disorders (Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s), pulmonary disease (COPD, asthma), immune system problems (HIV, autoimmune disease), cardiovascular issues (hypertension), liver disease, cystic fibrosis, and aging. (1)

There are a variety of factors that contribute towards Glutathione level decline, like poor diet, infections, chronic illnesses, and constantly elevated stress levels. Glutathione levels naturally decline as we age, regardless of how good our lifestyle may be. Regardless of the factor causing this decrease in Glutathione levels, it’s important to remember that this decline can significantly increase our risk of developing many age-related conditions and diseases.

Bearing that in mind, it’s vital to try replenishing your Glutathione levels – especially as you grow older, so that the body can continue to combat oxidative stress and efficiently detox itself.

How Are Glutathione and Aging Connected?

The body’s natural potential for replenishing Glutathione decreases as we age, which makes us vulnerable to a variety of age-related conditions and diseases, such as aging and metabolic deficiencies, as well as chronic age-related diseases, such as glaucoma, cataracts, and hearing impairment.

However, today’s advanced science and several clinical investigations leave us with many options for boosting our Glutathione levels while we continue to age.

How Can GSH Levels Be Restored?

It is generally possible to boost Glutathione levels by using oral or intravenous (IV) supplementation. However, these approaches may be expensive than the other latest options, and also may not work as well either.

Here Are Some of the Latest and More Wallet-friendly Options for Replenishing Glutathione Levels.

GSH Patches: GSH Patches make use of advanced iontophoresis patch technology, and the skin’s natural absorption abilities to deliver a dose of pure GSH straight into the bloodstream.

GSH Nasal Spray: Many users have reported feeling much more alert and sharper within one hour of administering a single spray of pure GSH into each nostril.

While research is still underway, it’s also been known that foods dense in sulfur and amino acids play a significant role in elevating your GSH levels. These include healthy greens such as asparagus, spinach, avocados, garlic, and unprocessed meats. Vitamin C & E supplements, along with Selenium and Curcumin, also assist the production of Glutathione—but these methods still cannot be compared to the effectiveness of administering pure GSH.

To Sum Up :

Joseph Pizzorno, ND, and Editor in Chief of Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal, aptly summarized the importance of Glutathione by saying:

“Clearly, adequate availability of Glutathione is critical for maintaining health, protecting the body from toxins, and promoting longevity.”

