The old saying says “you never get a second chance to make a first impression.” Often, part of the first impression of someone in business is their business card. In today’s digital world, it may seem like a business card is a relic of the past, but quality business card printing is an important part of your marketing strategy for yourself, your business, and your products. And did you know designing your own business card isn’t all that hard? Simply consider the following steps to be on your way to helping yourself make that great first impression.

Consider Design Options by Seeing What’s Out There Already

A quick internet search of business card designs will yield a treasure trove of options for you to consider. If you’re not particularly a creative type, seeing ideas other people have used can be a kick-starter for your own project. It could also be that you’ve seen business card printing in the past that had a design that caught your eye. That’s great. Don’t be afraid to build off the work of others.





Remember Basic Principles of Design

There are things you should keep in mind when designing anything that will end up as a printed piece.

Remember to leave some white space – you don’t want so many words and graphics that more important aspects of your card are lost.

Remember to stay away from edges that will be trimmed during the printing process. A good rule of thumb is to stay at least 5mm from the edge.

If you’re using images, use a high enough resolution that the image is reproduced clearly.

Use a font that will be easy to read.

If you’re not certain about how your design will be received, consider showing it to a few people whose opinions you trust to get their feedback.

Don’t Underestimate the Importance of the Paper and the Finish

A business card can help you stand out from the crowd, especially if you consider the use of nicer card stock and special finishes. It’s a great idea to work with a local printer such as Greenlea Print in Perth that offers business card printing so you can see and feel the options that are out there.

