Pelvic pain is defined as any pain in the pelvis region, which includes reproductive organs, urinary bladder, rectum, and lower part of the digestive system. It can be acute or chronic. In women, pelvic pain often refers to the genital organs. Pelvic pain has been reported between 11% and 19% of general practice patients.

In men, testicular pain is a type of acute pelvic pain. In both sexes, chronic pelvic pain is an area of complexity mainly due to multiple causes and the lack of a specific pathology. Usually, you will experience pelvic pain as a symptom of a more severe condition, so you need to see a doctor specializing in pelvic pain in South Charleston for diagnosis and treatment.





Below are some treatment options if you have pelvic pain.

Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy

Pelvic floor physical therapy is a combination of hands-on manual therapy and exercises. When you have pelvic pain, your doctor may recommend pelvic floor physical therapy to help relieve the condition, so it does not come back again. Pelvic floor physical therapists are experts in diagnosing and treating pelvic pain, lower back pain, sexual function, and incontinence problems.

Pelvic floor physical therapists are skilled at treating the muscles, nerves, ligaments, tendons, and other tissues that support your pelvic organs. Regular treatments can improve your bladder control, help reduce pelvic pain, increase strength, coordination, and endurance of the muscles in your pelvis or around your anus.

Manage Stress and Anxiety

Manage stress and anxiety with the help of meditation, practicing mindfulness, or listening to relaxing music. You can do this by yourself at home every day if you have enough time for it. If you don’t, your doctor will probably refer you to a psychologist so they can teach you some relaxation techniques that are right for you.

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Your doctor may also recommend that you take anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or naproxen. These medications will help reduce the pain and swelling in your lower abdomen and pelvic area so you can return to normal daily activities again.

Surgery

In some cases, surgery may be recommended if your doctor finds a cause for pelvic pain. In most cases, the surgical procedure will involve the removal of part of an organ or tissue from the pelvis to stop you from experiencing pelvic pain. Some examples include a collection of pus in the abdomen, a cyst, a tumor, or an abscess.

Good Bowel Habits

Good bowel habits are essential to avoid constipation, which will lead to pelvic pain. Drink lots of water and eat foods that contain lots of fiber throughout the day, so your digestive system works properly. Don’t wait a long time between bowel movements.

As we said before, pelvic pain may come as a symptom of a more severe condition, so you need to see a doctor if you have had the problem for more than a few months without getting better.

In summary, pelvic pain is any pain that occurs in the region of the pelvis. It comes as a result of many different causes. Treatments vary depending on the cause, but they generally include pelvic floor physical therapy, good bowel habits, stress and anxiety management, anti-inflammatory medications, and surgery.

