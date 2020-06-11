How to Plan For a Romantic Date in Toronto

Toronto is a beautiful city with a lot of magnificent old architectures, new modern buildings, beautiful gardens, magical skylines, and splendid incredibly made huge estate. The city has a lot of spots to plan for a romantic date with your special loved one that can be your spouse, girlfriend, or boyfriend.

There are a few places which you can visit on your romantic date to make it a special and memorable day:

1. Morning tour of Toronto Island:

Starting your romantic date early morning by a bike tour of serene and peaceful Toronto Island can’t get better at all. The island is an escape from the fast-paced city life. The place is also not very far from the city and can be travelled to easily. There are numerous stunning parkland, beaches, and the major attraction of the island the Gibraltar Point Lighthouse. Most of the places on the island are car-free zones, so you can hire bikes if you don’t have one.

2. Sweet Memory at Distillery District Heart:

After a peaceful morning tour, now you can have your brunch at the famous Distillery District Heart. This place is a beautiful spot in the city, having various options to explore with your partner. You can visit the brewery, watch play, get insights into the historic importance of the place, eat and drink with your partner and celebrate the romance between you both. The place with the cobbled streets and old significant buildings has a LOVE sign in the centre of place to pose for sweet romantic pictures with your date.

3. A pleasant evening at Park

After your brunch at Distillery District, you can now take your date to your favourite park in the city for a fun and delightful picnic. You two can take some snacks along with you and feel the fresh and cool evening breeze in the park. The day becomes more special when you just sit with your special person and talk about each other in the presence of beautiful nature. Toronto has many huge and beautiful parks where you can spend quality time with your partner. Some of the most famous parks are Trinity Bellwoods Park, High Park, Berczy Park, and many others.

4. Sunset from CN Tower:

Sunsets are very romantic and if you watch it with your lover it becomes more special and more romantic. So after the evening in the park, you can come to the CN Tower which is perhaps one of the tallest estates in Toronto to watch the sunset with your date by holding hands of each other and enjoy the beautiful view of the nature.

5. Dinner at your favourite place:

After a very ravishing sunset moment, you can head over to have dinner at your place. You can rent a limo to make the journey more comfy and romantic with your partner. The Toronto Limo Service provides you the vehicle of your choice to give you a luxurious ride to your venue. They take care of all the essential services and all this will make your dinner date more special for sure. Some of the special places to have a romantic dinner with your date are- The Roof Lounge at Park Hyatt, Onoir, Thompson Toronto, Toronto Harbor dinner Cruise, and many others.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan your date and impress your partner in style.

