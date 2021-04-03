Selecting the right type of wigs is not so easy. It is often very difficult to chose a wig that matches your type and personality. As the wig changes the looking perspective of a man or woman, it should be selected carefully to match your hairstyle, your personality, and so on. There are tons of factors that be accounted for to select the best wig, but some of them are major. We are going to discuss the major issues here.

Face Type

Not all wigs suits on all face types. Some faces are a bit of round shape where some are irregular pentagon shape. To select the perfect wig you should know what shape your face is? For example, if your face is round in shape you should select a wig that opens up your face fully. If your face is more of a triangular shape you should choose a wig that hides some portion of your forehead. This is not a definitive you should emphasize face type before buying a wig. Sometimes, specific types of wigs can be costly, then you can opt for wigs for sale during occasions.

Face Color Tone

Every color is precious, either it is black, white, or mixed. Before selecting the right wig for you check what is your average face color? If you are white you can go for blonde, curly or straight wigs. If you are black or mixed, you can opt for light-colored wigs.

Current Hair Style

Existing hair color or hairstyle is important for wearing a wig. People often wear a wig to change the looking perspective that already has. In that case, if you have curly hair you can go for straighter wigs or semi-curly wigs. On the other hand, if you have straight hair you can go for curly or semi-curly wigs. Finally, the choice is yours on how you want to present yourself.

Festive Mood?

If you are buying a wig to celebrate special moments of your life, you should choose accordingly. For example, the wedding wig and the wig for watching a Barcelona vs Real Madrid soccer game would be the same. The wedding wig should look like a natural thing and the wig for festival should be colorful and different so that the TV camera can find you. Haha, that was funny, isn’t it? For example, for a wedding, I would suggest a human hair wig and for the festival, I would suggest a lace front wig.

Color, Length and Type

Color, length, and type of wigs should be your own choice. No one can fix that for you. Check which type suits you the best is the best match for the occasion you are wearing a wig. A daily purpose wig should be a natural hair wig whereas a part mood wig should be colorful. Choose wisely.

