How Useful it is to Use Ergonomic Workstation for Employees

Very often we experience a stiff neck and a sore back after working for long hours on the computer. Many people complain of aches and pain in the fingers after typing for a considerable amount of time. There are millions of people who work with a computer every day and identify with the above mentioned issues. You yourself must have experienced the same if you work in an office environment. This discomfort and soreness of the neck, shoulder and wrists is due poor posture, incorrect height, improper adjustment and use of the components at your workstation like the desk, chair, monitor, keyboard etc. These poor ergonomic working conditions can directly hamper the productivity of the people thereby affecting business and in extreme scenarios can cause physical injury and long term musculoskeletal problems.Hence it is imperative that all companies should strive to ensure a sound Ergonomic Workstation for Employees. Along with this, it is the duty of the employees to inculcate good Ergonomic practices at their workstations.

The study of Ergonomics outlines the relationship between humans and man made objects and how they interact with each other. The primary goal of Ergonomics is to create an environment which is conducive to the physical needs of the user. Although the principles of Ergonomics are applicable in many fields, it is most frequently applied to a workplace domain.There are some fundamental design goals that you should consider when you are aiming for an Ergonomic Workstation setup like opting for customised desk and chairs, angling the monitor of the computer and providing ergonomic keyboards.

One cannot emphasise enough the benefits of having an Ergonomic Workstation setup. The ergonomically designed keyboard and mouse reduce the stress on your wrists and fingers. The keyboards developed using Ergonomic principles have a slight slope that fit the position of your hands in a better manner than a flat keyboard. A simple wrist rest prevents the development of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome caused due to pressurised nerves on the wrist.The desk should be such that it keeps your hands, wrists and forearms parallel to the floor and continuously supports the weight of your arms.This will help minimise the stress on your shoulder and neck muscles.

The essential objects on your desk such as the telephone, print sheets and stapler should be kept within arm’s reach to evade excessive leaning or reaching. Headsets should be provided to avoid the cradling of the phone between your ear and neck. The monitor should be placed directly in front at the eye level and the keyboard should be directly in front of the monitor so as to avoid the frequent turning of the neck and head. The monitor should be at arm’s length to reduce screen glare and eye strain. The use of an ergonomic chair keeps your lower back and spinal curves supported thus preventing you from slouching. It allows you to sit in a neutral body position with your thighs parallel to the floor and your feet flat on the ground so as to prevent pressure on the back of your legs. When a large number of such ergonomic objects are used in combination, it creates a safe and ergonomically friendly work environment.

In this day and age people spend a major part of their day at work in front of a computer and therefore they should make a conscious effort to ensure that they are using good ergonomics at their workplaces. Organisations should invest in Ergonomic Workstation for Employees and reap its benefits of enhanced productivity and increased profits.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

