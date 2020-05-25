Important Things You Should Know to Write an Expository Essay

In this post, we are going to talk about the essential things that you should know to write an expository essay. The word ‘expose’ means to show; make visible or apparent. Expository comes from the word ‘exposition’ and is the noun for the word ‘expose’.

What is an Expository Essay?

In an Expository Essay, the author tends to explicate or clarify something making it clear for the readers. So, when writing an expository essay, you need to do exactly what the term ‘expository’ signifies i.e. you have to expose. You need to inform the readers regarding something laying out the things threadbare and transparent in front of them.

Going forward, the following are various things that you must keep in mind before attempting to write an essay.

What are the various types of Expository Essay?

An expository essay can be further subdivided into the following five types:

Descriptive

If you are describing a place, some experience of yours, or some situation that you might have faced with the assistance of sensory data, you are writing a description expository essay. You can talk about your first car, your summer vacations, or a famous person that you idolize. The coolest part of writing a description expository essay is that you enjoy a plenitude of freedom in conveying the information to the reader.

Process or How-To

As clear from the name, under this type of essay, you are expected to provide the readers with a step-by-step process on how to make or do something. Examples could be how to bake a cake, how to drive a car, and more.

Comparison

Again, it is clear from the name, under this type of expository essay, you have to draw a comparison or a contrast between two items.

Cause/Effect

In a cause/effect expository essay, you are going to explain to the readers as to how an action gives rise to an effect. In simple words, you basically have to tell why something happened the way it did. Examples of this can be how a person can get cancer, how exercise benefits you, causes of World War II, and more.

Problem/Solution

Again, it is clear from the name, the problem/solution essay highlights a particular problem and provides a solution to the readers.

Is an Expository Essay the same as an Argumentative Essay?

From above, it might come across your mind that an expository essay is the same as an argumentative essay. However, that’s not the case. In an essay, you are explaining something to make things clear and transparent for the readers. Hence, you need to maintain a neutral tone while writing an essay.

The same is not true for an argumentative essay. While penning down an argumentative essay, you require choosing sides and maintain your stance before elaborating various arguments on your stance to the readers. Hence, you don’t have to be neutral in an argumentative essay. In fact, there is no scope of neutrality in an argumentative essay.

What is the structure of an Expository Essay?

Like other types of essays, there is a proper structure that you need to follow while writing an expository essay. The following are the essential components of the structure.

Introduction

The first paragraph will be the introduction of your expository essay. Here, you will provide an impeccable premise statement.

Body

In the body paragraphs, you will provide information regarding the premise statement that you made in the introductory section. The information provided must be related to the introductory premise and make things clear for the readers.

Conclusion

A sound conclusion is a must to end an essay. All you need to do is to pen down a paragraph that provides an immaculate summary of all the points that you have mentioned in the essay and envelopes the things.

How to choose a topic for an expository essay?

Now, since you already know what is an expository essay, its types, and its structure; you must know how to choose a topic for an essay. In most cases, your teacher would have provided you the ideas for the topic. The same will help you to select a perfect topic that falls in line with the requirements given out by the teacher.

Please note that before you finalize a topic, you must consider the fact that the chosen topic should not be too narrow or broad. As an example, if you are thinking of the topic as ‘Negative Effects of Smoking’; it is too broad to be written as an essay. On the other hand, if you include a few more details, you can narrow it down. The topic ‘How Passive Smoke Affects the Lungs of Non-Smokers’ is perfect for an expository essay.

Final Words

These were the essential points that will help you pen down a great expository essay. For any kind of questions, please reach out to us via the comments section provided below.

