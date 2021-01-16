Photo: Robert D. Cobb | INSC Media & Photography

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH – Gentle, peaceful and simple. Known simply as Amish Country to those from Northeast Ohio, it is the perfect getaway for those who wish to escape the city.

Whether you like animals, nature or just clear and fresh country air, Amish Country is filled with a combination of rustic homes, farms and a unique country charm all it’s own. If you are looking for a way to escape back to when things were simpler and more wholesome, then this outer heaven in Northeast Ohio is the closest to God’s Kingdom one will get.

While the divide between city and country is quite stark, depending on your point of view, at the end of the day, it’s not where you’re from or how you look, it’s who you are as a person.

Which brings me to the lovely, beautiful and down-to-earth woman gracing the cover of our Winter Issue in the lovely and very sexy inked model, Taylor Klecha.

Klecha, who is from these parts, exudes a combination of dominance, attitude, edge and raw sexiness, that has earned her the moniker, “The Black Widow”.

She is the very essence of that sexy, edgy and classy girl next door. Taylor is all of that and then some.

Klecha is everything a man could ever want, and try to handle in being strong, sexy, independent—and even a little bit on the intimidating side at being a towering 5’9.

Perhaps it’s her set of dangerous curves, alluring blue-green eyes and fair skin that make her stand out, but more importantly, it’s her inner beauty that draws men to her like moths to a flame.

But beneath the surface, she is just a simple farm girl–and fur mom to her beloved dog, Nova—who enjoys shooting her AR-15, riding her 2018 Indian Springfield–that she affectionately calls ‘Thor”–reading Harry Potter, all things Marvel and hanging out at biker bars having a drink by herself.

A total comic geek girl, who also loves cosplay, as well as the arts, Ms. Taylor is as perfect a woman you can ever hope for.

Below is my Q and A with Taylor as we talk tattoos, modeling, biking, cosplay, her fur baby Nova, and of course, the origin of her nickname.

Who Is She?

Name: Taylor Elizabeth Klecha

Age: 27

Height: 5’9”

Measurements: Bust: 37”; Waist: 31”; Hips: 39”

Social Media Links:

Instagram: @blackwidowmodelohio

Facebook: @The Black Widow – Model

Twitter: @TaylorKlecha

Website: @https://tklecha.wixsite.com/blackwidowmodel

Birthplace: Geauga County, Ohio

Hey Black Widow! How’s it going? Congrats on being chosen as the cover girl for our 2020 Winter Issue, how excited are you?

I am SO excited! This is so huge for me… I truly am blessed to have been given this opportunity! When I got into modeling, I honestly didn’t think it would actually take me anywhere, so this is just blowing my mind right now.

Full disclosure here! You are the first-ever model that we have personally shot for one of our covers, how does that make you feel?

I can’t even put it into words. I think this is the biggest opportunity that I have been offered, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me.

Tell us a little bit about you?

Well, I grew up on a small farm in Amish Country. (No, I am not Amish, nor was I ever Amish. lol) We had animals, were always outside, and always had some type of machine with wheels and a motor. I am the middle child of three girls, and my younger sister Victoria is my absolute best friend.

My hobbies include: riding my motorcycle, shooting, riding 4 wheelers, spending time with family & friends, campfires, music, anything Harry Potter or Marvel-related, and reading a good book with my dog, Nova curled up at my feet.

How did you get into modeling?

Well, I guess it started with a Family Photo shoot back in 2010. The photographer wanted individual shots of us in studio, and I really felt comfortable in front of the camera. Then right after I graduated, a friend of mine posted some photos online that she did with a local photographer…. and I thought the photos were stunning!

So, I reached out to him, we did a shoot, and I was hooked after that.

With COVID-19 going on right now, have you been able to shoot with any other photographers? If so, how have you been affected?

Believe it or not, I have done more shoots this year that I have in any other previous years. (Safely of course.) I don’t know if It is just because I have more free time, or because everyone has been cooped up too long and their creative minds need to get out…. but either way, it has been amazing. 2020 has been a life-changing year for me.

Who and what inspired you to do so?

I don’t think there was any single person that inspired me, it was a combination of a few different things. One day I saw a photo that I liked, I reached out to the photographer to see if he would give me a chance, and he did!

After that, I got so much support from my friends and family that I decided to pursue modeling to see where it would take me. It took some time, patience, and commitment, but I think it is going well! (Credit to Fractured Photography for giving me my first shoot! (Go follow him @fracturedphotography on Instagram).

How did the ‘Black Widow” nickname come about? What’s the story behind that?

Well, I’m big into motorcycles, and I currently own/ride a matte black Indian Springfield Dark Horse. My staple ‘style’ is that when I ride, I always wear bright red lipstick and a bright red bandana.

During the summer I would go by myself down to the Bike Nights at Quaker Steak & Lube, get myself some food, grab a drink, admire the bikes, then head home.

Nobody really would talk to me; I just enjoyed the time by myself. One day, a man approached me and just said “Hey Widow!”. I didn’t know he was talking to me, so I kind of kept walking.

He walked right up to me, tapped me on the shoulder, held out his hand to shake mine, and he chuckled and said “Yes, you! My friends have all been calling you Black Widow….ya know…. because you are kind of intimidating.

What is your story?” So, I chuckled, explained to him that I just like to ride, and that I’m really not a scary person. We chatted for a second, and we both went our separate ways. After that, every time I’d go back, more and more people were saying hi to me, calling me “Widow”, so It just kind of stuck.

You have a sexy, fem-dom dominant man-eater kinda vibe, do you feel that may have also added to the moniker?

I honestly believe so. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a super friendly person, but people sometimes don’t know how to handle me. I am a female, I ride my own motorcycle, I enjoy firearms, I and work in a Powersports Dealership.

It is not typical to see a female be interested in the hobbies that I am into, and sometimes men can be ruthless, so I kind of have to be tough. Or at least act like it. Haha

LOL! So, you’re either a Russian super-agent/assassin, world-class pool hustler or a poisonous spider. Which one do identify with the most?

Well, I’m Polish, I’m not good at Pool, and I’m terrified of Spiders. Ironic, isn’t it?? Ha-ha, I guess If I had to pick one, it would be the Spider. Black & Red are my favorite colors, I am pretty independent, and I do better on my own……….And let’s not forget the fact that men generally avoid me.

With winter right around the corner, what fashion tips and accessories do you recommend?

Oh boy, I am the wrong person to ask about that. If I am feeling spunky, a matching scarf and beanie are usually my go-to. Most of the time though, you will see me rocking the Cowboy boots, jeans, hoodie/leather jacket and baseball cap.

Who did you look up to growing up in terms of being a model?

Growing up I never really focused on modeling. I was super awkward and got made fun of a lot, so I tried to stay away from anything that resembled a camera. But as I got older and gained some confidence, my outlook has changed.

Right now, I am pretty hooked on The Combat Barbie (Rianna Carpenter). She’s such an inspiration to all small-town girls who want to pursue modeling. Not to mention that she is a retired Marine, and a total badass.

Taylor Swift or Taylor Lautner (from Twilight?)

Neither? Wait…. What kind of competition is this? If we are talking about who is the hottest celebrity, can I just throw Captain America (Chris Evans) into the mix?

What is on your playlist?

Anything but Jazz!! My range goes from 2000’s pop, to Hollywood Undead, to Disney Acapella to Garth Brooks. And everything in between.

What is your go-to zero-fucks-given song you listen to when you need to get motivated, pissed-off or just want to fuck shit up?

“Here I Am” by Yelawolf. Without a Doubt. That shit gets me fired up.

What makes you feel sexy?

Oh, that’s a tough one. My answer is going to be tacky, so prepare yourself. I like knowing that I am wanted. For example: Let me catch you looking at me. Make eye contact. Smile. Wink. If I can tell that you are into me, that is when I feel the sexiest.

What would you say is your best feature?

Probably my legs. Long, toned, not too thin…. I really like my eyes too.

How many tattoos do you have? Which is your favorite one?

I think I am at 8. 9? I lost count when I started my Sleeve. At some point, they all start to blend together. In all honesty, I do not think I have a favorite. All of my tattoos are very important to me, and they all mean something very dear to my heart. If I had to pick, It’s probably a tie between two.

1: The Coordinates on my collar bone identify the Farm where I grew up. The land has been in my family for years, and I have so many great memories on that property…. it’s a little slice of heaven.

2: My thigh piece is a close second. I got it as a reminder to ‘always protect myself’ after getting out of a nasty, abusive relationship. I wanted to always remember that no matter what happens to me, I need to protect my mental health, physical health, and my sanity before anything else.

There are so many women and men who are assaulted every day, it breaks my heart.

I want everyone to know that there is ALWAYS a way to protect yourself. Whether it is by having the strength to leave, or relying on a friend, or calling a helpline. We all have the strength to protect ourselves, we just need to find it first.

Any future projects coming down the pipe?

Just this one! I do have a Cosplay/Concept portfolio project this winter that I am pretty excited about. It will be freezing to shoot it, but I honestly think the result will be well worth the cold temperatures.

Any parting words for readers and models hoping to get into the business?

If you want something, Just go for it! Be confident. Ask questions. Take a chance. Step outside of your comfort zone. Modeling is an art, and you just might learn something new about yourself if you are willing to take a chance.

Special thanks to Ms. Taylor Klecha and Gary Oliverio of OPS Studio for their time and assistance during the interview and photo shoots.

