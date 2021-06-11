If the thought of spending your working life in an office sounds like an incredibly bad dream, then taking your job on the road might be the perfect alternative for you.

The trucking industry is home to a vast number of individuals who decided to opt for not only a rewarding career in transit but an entire lifestyle choice.

If you were looking to take your professional skillset into a new field of work, away from the 9 to 5 and towards a brand-new horizon full of possibility, here are some great reasons you might want to consider pursuing a career as a truck driver.

The Opportunity to Travel Across the Country

The United States of America boasts some truly awe-inspiring scenery. It is immensely diverse, vast, and full of natural history.

A career in trucking can give you the opportunity to see a new side of the country as you cruise along highways and take in the sights.

If you wanted a change to the norm, and travel does indeed broaden the mind, then getting behind the wheel and setting off on an exciting new journey as part of your day job might be ideal.

It Pays

Experienced truck drivers have the potential to earn a great deal of money, especially once they make the connections and learn how to take on the right jobs.

Thankfully, Shiply has made it easy (and free) to quickly source truck loads that suit your individual needs. Fantastic online platforms have made finding shipping assignments a stress-free experience, and you can even get the option to bid on jobs.

Depending on what jobs you decide to take or which company you decide to work for, you might be able to find yourself earning a great wage, all while progressing through a fulfilling career.

The Company

If you enjoy the chance to work autonomously, away from the bustle of busy colleagues, then trucking offers you the chance to relish in your own company.

It should be noted, however, that the thriving trucking community is packed full of friendly, like-minded individuals who are easy to access and talk to, so if joining up with a great bunch of people sounds like your deal, it could be the perfect job opportunity.

Meeting new people, working with a range of different businesses, and supporting industries around the country is often simply a part of the everyday life of a truck driver.

Opportunity

Although the CDL (commercial driver’s license) can be difficult, it does not usually take too long to complete, and once you have it, your access to new and exciting opportunities can drastically increase.

These opportunities may even take you abroad in some instances to further increase your ability to marvel at the world’s most scenic driving routes.

You might even want to progress to a managerial position at some point and put your logistical and communication skills to the test as a fleet manager.

Taking time to figure out what you want from a career can be daunting, but if supporting local communities on a nationwide scale sounds like it might be up your alley, then checking out the licensing laws can be a great first step.

