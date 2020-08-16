Kraft Hockeyville™ USA Announces Top Four Finalists; Live National Voting Event to Begin August 29

Communities have 28 hours to vote for Kraft Hockeyville™ USA and Winner of $150,000 in Rink Upgrades

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kraft Heinz, along with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), are excited to announce the top four finalists competing to become Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2020.

This year’s top four communities advancing to the public voting phase are:

East Grand Forks Civic Center in East Grand Forks, Minnesota

El Paso Event Center in El Paso, Texas

Wichita Ice Center in Wichita, Kansas

Wildcat Centre Arena in River Falls, Wisconsin

These four communities will each receive funds for rink upgrades from Kraft Heinz, with the winning community awarded $150,000 for rink improvements. The First Prize rink will receive $30,000 in rink upgrades while the Second Prize rinks will each receive $10,000 in rink upgrades. The NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund will also donate $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment to each of the four finalist communities. Further information on an NHL® Community Celebration for the Grand Prize Winner will be determined at a later date.

“ This year’s compelling stories from some of America’s hockey communities were some of the best we’ve seen to date,” said Magen Hanrahan, vice president of media and marketing services at Kraft Heinz. “ We’re excited to watch the country virtually rally around the top four finalists and inspire more local communities as much as the top four have inspired our judges.”

The live voting schedule is as follows:

Round 1 (August 16 – August 29): Upon announcement of the top four finalists, communities and their supporters nationwide will virtually rally together at KraftHockeyville.com in preparation for the live voting event. Communities are encouraged to use their digital power to gain support for their community’s nomination.

Round 2 (August 29 at 7 a.m. ET – August 30 at 11 a.m. ET): For 28 hours, communities and fans around the country will compete at krafthockeyville.com to cast an unlimited number of votes for their favorite rinks that embody the spirit of the contest. The community with the most cumulative votes, subject to final Sponsor determination, will be crowned Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2020.

Round 3 (August 30) – The winner of Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2020 will be announced and be awarded the Grand Prize of $150,000 in rink upgrades from Kraft Heinz. The First Prize (runner-up) rink will receive $30,000 toward rink upgrades while the Second Prize rinks will each receive $10,000. Further information on an NHL® Community Celebration for the Grand Prize Winner will be determined at a later date.

In addition to voting for the next Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2020, under the Kraft Hockeyville™ 2020 Sweepstakes, one lucky fan will be awarded $5,000 in cash. From August 16 through August 30 at 11 a.m. ET, fans can register for the sweepstakes online at krafthockeyville.com and enter for their chance to win. Additionally, each vote cast during the live voting event equals one entry into the sweepstakes1.

For complete contest rules, voting information, and program details, visit krafthockeyville.com. Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2020 can also be found on Facebook (KraftHockeyvilleUSA), Twitter (@HockeyvilleUSA), and Instagram (KraftHockeyvilleUSA). Fans can join the conversation using #HockeyvilleUSA.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, based in Seattle, for the 2021–2022 season. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports—the Stanley Cup®. Gary Bettman has served the NHL as Commissioner since February 1, 1993 and has guided the world’s top professional hockey league to more than $5 billion in annual revenues and partnerships with more than 40 blue chip corporate sponsors. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers—league, team, and player accounts combined—across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network™ in the United States, Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region, Yandex in Russia, and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country, including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Having entered the eSports world in 2018, the League hosts the NHL Gaming World Championship™ annually, and drew record digital streaming audiences during the 2019 campaign. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App, across nine social media platforms, on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture, and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

About the National Hockey League Players’ Association

The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League (NHL). The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, and international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, NHLPA Goals & Dreams was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 20 years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have benefited from the players’ donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $25 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

