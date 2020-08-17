Redline Media Group Plays an Integral Role in the Development of Hard Rock International’s Award-Winning PlayersEdge Program

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HardRock—PlayersEdge was introduced in December 2019 as a “groundbreaking” corporate social responsibility program with a unique approach towards changing casino culture. The program was billed as one to meet the needs of all gamblers– whether new, or casual players, seasoned regulars, including anyone at-risk or experiencing problems with their own gambling activities.

As an original, branded, comprehensive responsible gaming program, PlayersEdge addresses training for all guest-facing casino employees, and Player education. The Corporate Social Responsibility Award from the National Council on Problem Gambling recognizes the PlayersEdge responsible gambling employee training modules, “Frontline Fundamentals” and “Supervisor Support.”

S.R. Tommie, Founder & President of Redline Media Group, said, “Our entire team feels blessed to be a part of this opportunity, working with Hard Rock International. The compilation of resources, experience, strategic thinking and an outside the box approach has led us to this point. Over the course of 2019, a tremendous amount of research and analysis of existing programs was conducted, in an effort, to identify areas of opportunity to differentiate PlayersEdge from any other responsible gaming initiatives in existence. I believe through this process that mission was accomplished.”

“I want to thank the National Council on Problem Gambling for this recognition,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International. “We also want to acknowledge the great collaboration work that took place with internal and external subject matter experts. In addition, we want to recognize Redline Media Group for their involvement in the development of the critical messaging and creative for this award- winning training program.”

Redline Media Group developed the overall naming, brand identity, creative stylizing and key messaging in order to establish and position the program as a unique resource to players. Cima Georgevich, CEO of Redline Media Group said, “Our strategic goal was to promote informed choices, positive play, and a greater understanding of risks. The program was built to include explanations about odds and how casino games work, strategies to manage play and keep casino play fun, as a form of entertainment, while serving as a platform of information, assistance, and referrals to self-exclusion, as well as support services that are conveniently accessible.”

To develop the brand, language and creative of the PlayersEdge education program Redline led many months of research, strategic development, creative asset production, and consumer-focus group testing of potential tenets, approaches, styles and iconography. “This program was designed to change casino culture—and it didn’t happen overnight,” said Paul Pellizzari, Vice-President of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International. “We worked in depth with Redline Media Group for nearly a year to develop the overarching strategy, messaging, assets and tactics, while ensuring their utility for our wide-ranging needs.”

“We made a strategic decision to create the program in such a way that the website and tools are easily adaptable to different gaming jurisdictions,” said Pellizzari. “It’s part of our comprehensive approach and reflects our commitment to helping gamblers improve their casino experience wherever they are. And all of it is presented and promoted in an easy-to-understand and fun manner, utilizing a new website, dynamic digital messaging and on property signage.”

PlayersEdge is fulfilling its mission to positively disrupt the status quo with regards to responsible gaming initiatives.

As the program began to take shape, extensive focus-group sessions were held. Scott Pritchett, Director of Strategy and Development for Redline Media Group said, “We were really pleased to see the depth of commitment that Hard Rock International gave to this project. Our focus-group sessions were instrumental in allowing us to really hone-in on the attitudes and belief systems of gamblers in the real world. This allowed us to appeal to them in an authentic manner and provide tools they will actually like and utilize. Hard Rock’s serious commitment to PlayersEdge has made all the difference.”

About Redline Media Group

Redline Media Group is an award-winning, Native American woman-owned creative marketing, advertising and strategic communication agency.

Redline Media Group was established in May 2003, and currently provides creative services to brands in over 74 countries. The agency has developed creative messaging and strategic advertising programs for some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Hard Rock International, NIKE, Harley-Davidson, HBO, ESPN, Audi, Jaguar, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, and more.

About Hard Rock International

With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes – Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers for Diversity. In 2019 and 2020, it was named Forbes Magazine’s Top Employers for Women and also in 2019, America’s Best Large Employers. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world’s greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world’s first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters is located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Contacts

Cima Georgevich



Chief Executive Officer



Redline Media Group



954-989-5600



clg@RedlineMediaGroup.com