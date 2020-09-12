Lifestyle: 3 Best Ways Cannabis Re-Builds Immunity

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















A robust immune system results in a healthy lifestyle. On the contrary, people with weak immunity are more susceptible to frequent infections caused by viruses or bacteria and chronic diseases that can cause severe damages to the body organs leading to death.

The best way to keep your health intact is to find ways of improving immunity. Using supplements is one of the best ways of enhancing immunity. Sadly, there are many of them in the market, and it’s easy to get confused. But one of them that’s been getting more attention of late is cannabis.

Cannabis isn’t just for recreational use; it has numerous health benefits, including boosting your immune system. Here are some of the ways cannabis can help boost your immunity:

1. Cannabis Encourages Formation of White Blood Cells and Fights Inflammation

Image source: Unsplash.com

Cannabis may be a medicinal remedy for people who have HIV/AIDS. The common symptoms of HIV/AIDS include loss of appetite, weight loss, nausea or vomiting, and neuropathy. Since cannabis is effective in treating these conditions, it helps to ease them. It also functions as an antiretroviral therapy treatment.

A study reveals that cannabis users exhibit a positive increase in the production of white blood cells. These are the immunity cells found in the bone marrow, and their main function is fighting dangerous foreign cells.

Cannabis also relieves brain inflammation that occurs typically due to HIV infections. It prevents the virus from getting attached to the body. This inhibits the replication of the virus and restores the immune system.

2. Cannabis Improves Your Mental Health

Some studies reveal that cannabis use may improve mental disorders and epilepsy symptoms, depression, and anxiety. It may also enhance brain function.

Furthermore, cannabis products are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and contain large quantities of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, zinc, and iron. These nutrients are good for your mental health.

While the effects of cannabis vary from one person to another, it’s vital to find a product that works well with your body. Getting quality products from a reputable cannabis store is the best way to enjoying its immune-boosting benefits.

Image source: Pixabay.com

3. Cannabis Kills Cancer Cells and Encourage Growth of New Cells

Cancer is a severe illness that ultimately weakens the immune system. However, this is not the end of the road. The use of cannabis can help you beat cancer and its symptoms by rebuilding your immunity.The cannabinoids in the cannabis plant can kill cancer cells and enhance the growth of new cells.

Cannabis works by preventing the cancer cells from multiplying and affecting other tissues. Research shows that cannabis can stimulate the immune system, hormones, and the brain to fight the cancer cells. It contains chemicals known as phytocannabinoids that help stop the spread and multiplication of cancer cells by blocking the tumors’ blood flow. This can help in managing cancer.

Image source: Unsplash.com

Conclusion

The immune system’s role is to protect the body from harmful foreign infections such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. A weak immunity means that your body cannot fight against disease, leading to severe health problems.

Luckily, cannabis has proven to have positive impacts even with patients who have HIV/AIDS, cancer, and mental disorders. It reacts with the body to help prevent diseases, relieve chronic symptoms and improves your immunity.

These are some of the ways cannabis works to restore and improve your immunity. You can go ahead and try it, but make sure to consult with your doctor first.

