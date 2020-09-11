Toronto International Film Festival: Halle Berry-Directed Film, ‘Bruised’ Bought By Netflix For $20 Million

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















TORONTO, ON – One of the biggest stories in the first couple of days of the 45th Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix agreed to a $20 million deal to buy the rights to ‘Bruised’ directed by first-time director in Academy Award-winning actress, Halle Berry.

Berry, 55, a native of Cleveland, OH has appeared in movies such as Jungle Fever, Swordfish, Die Another Day, X-Men, John Wick and Monster’s Ball, makes her directorial and producing debut behind the camera in ‘Bruised’ an upcoming sports film as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter that has to face one of the sports’ rising new stars in the octogon while trying to reconnected with her estranged six-year-old son with a script by Michelle Rosenfarb.

According to Variety and first reported by Deadline, the MMA drama is set to debut and screen as a work-in-progress at TIFF Saturday September 12th, with Netflix set to close on a deal with Endeavor Content representing the filmmakers and Sierra/Affinity assisting on the international side.

Producers on the project include Basil Iwanyk, Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Erica Lee, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Linda Gottlieb and Gillian Hormel.

