Living: Can Cutting Back On Drinking Help My Marriage?

Excessive drinking is a problem that plagues most marriages. Drinking problems tend to bring along a lot more problems to the family, such as financial constraints than one might realize. Drinking can be expensive and is thus likely to cause fights within marriages due to money spent that had been allocated to something else.

Another issue that comes along due to excessive drinking can be loneliness, as your spouse may feel that you are coming home way too late. Your spouse may also feel that they cannot have a sensible conversation with you because you’re either drunk or irritable from nursing a hangover.

Cutting back on drinking may thus help improve your marriage in so many ways. So many people have tried, however, and cannot seem to shake the habit. Worry not, as we thus have compiled a few tips that will help you figure out how to stop drinking.

Acknowledge that you need help

Acceptance is always the first step that anyone takes to overcome a problem. You cannot tackle an issue unless you know it is there. It is thus important that you accept the fact that drinking has been an issue and that you need assistance in managing it. Only then will you be able to gladly receive help and fix the problem.

Avoid triggers

Sometimes you only drink just because you have gone out with your friends, or the social occasion demands it. If this is the case, then you could watch the game, for instance, a couple of nights a week in your home, instead of going out with your friends. This way you will be able to cut back on the drinking that you would normally do. Stock your fridge with alternative drinks such as sodas or juices which will help you gradually reduce your alcohol intake.

Join a support group

One of the beautiful things about life is the fact that we do not have to face problems alone. Humans best operate as a community and are there for each other in good times and in bad times. Joining a support group can thus be quite helpful as these people do share in your struggle, and can provide encouragement and assistance based on their journeys. In this period of social distancing, you can try an online support group, which will work just as well.

Get professional help

Visiting a therapist may help you identify the root causes of your drinking as sometimes it can be a cover-up for an underlying issue, perhaps from your childhood. You can also opt to join a rehabilitation program, which will assist you if you want to cut out drinking, and guide you on how to handle withdrawal symptoms.

Taking these steps will help improve your marriage, but there are plenty of other things you can try. Start going out on dates again like you did when you first met. Pick out a hobby you both enjoy, or simply find ways to spend quality time with each other, such as going for a walk in the park. Doing this will help you bond and reconnect once more.

