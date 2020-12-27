INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Today we are here with some new facts and concepts by introducing Imperium Motor Company. This new EV label will allow a wide class of affordable vehicles fully furnished for the American exchange, highlighting exceptional design, a fresh mindset, production, and functionality. Vehicles will involve High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low-Speed electric vehicles like Urbee Cargo Van, involving Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses, and Scooters.

The Imperium Electric Vehicle Experience Center is settled in Fairfield, California. Fairfield is located in Solano County within two of the biggest Electric Vehicle businesses in California, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Sacramento, with above 10 million people.

The expertise center highlights several new electric Cars, Trucks, Vans, UTVs, SUVs, and Scooters from their operators. The building not only represents their unique variety of electric vehicles but will also receive the local market for seller training and parts and help guide.

Why Choose Imperium EV?

Excellent Battery Technology

Multiple battery solutions involving lithium battery packages are reasonable on the largest vehicles.

Quality Assurance

They are dedicated to giving high quality and usefulness in your electric vehicle option.

Nature of The Art Manufacturing

They use useful and environmentally beneficial collection methods.

Electric Vehicles Provided By Imperium EV

Urbee Cargo Van

Arrangement for two people seating

Steel protection cell structure

4.5 kW brushless DC motor model

Up to 55 km/h (25 or 35 mph flexible)

120 km (74 miles) on a separate charge or extra with an unrestricted lithium battery package

60-volt 600 Ah sustaining free AGM battery pack or voluntary lithium battery box

Big all-steel locking load box, double doors, heater, energy windows, voluntary air conditioning, metal wheels, AM-FM USB/SD-Card stereo equipment are used.

Euro Cope

Appropriate for 4 people

Steel protection cell type

4.5 kW to 7.5 kW brushless DC

Up to 45 km/h (25 mph) or above55 km/h (35 mph) based on state rules

Above 150 km (93 miles) with lithium battery box

Electronic communication, alloy wheels, air conditioning, heater, control windows, power door locks, rear camera, push-button spring, rear hatch Am-Fm USB/SD radio are included.

Maxi Sport Sedan & SUV

Appropriate for 4

Steel lock cell structure

Above 40 km/h (25 mph) for LSV model or 60 km/h (35 mph) for medium-speed model

Above 150 km (93 miles) with Lithium Battery Pack

Automatic gears, alloy wheels, air conditioning, heater, control windows, power door hooks, rear camera, push-button spring, Am-Fm USB/SD stereo, back installed spare tire are included.

W Coupe

Appropriate for 4

Unibody structure

4.5 kW or arbitrary 7.5 kW brushless DC Motor ready

40 km/h (25 mph) for LSV model or 75 km/h (45 mph) for mid speed model

Above 120km (75 miles) on AGM battery box or up to 150km (90 miles) with unrestricted Lithium battery package

72-Volt lithium battery package model provided

