Today we are here with some new facts and concepts by introducing Imperium Motor Company. This new EV label will allow a wide class of affordable vehicles fully furnished for the American exchange, highlighting exceptional design, a fresh mindset, production, and functionality. Vehicles will involve High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low-Speed electric vehicles like Urbee Cargo Van, involving Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses, and Scooters.
The Imperium Electric Vehicle Experience Center is settled in Fairfield, California. Fairfield is located in Solano County within two of the biggest Electric Vehicle businesses in California, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Sacramento, with above 10 million people.
The expertise center highlights several new electric Cars, Trucks, Vans, UTVs, SUVs, and Scooters from their operators. The building not only represents their unique variety of electric vehicles but will also receive the local market for seller training and parts and help guide.
Why Choose Imperium EV?
Excellent Battery Technology
Multiple battery solutions involving lithium battery packages are reasonable on the largest vehicles.
Quality Assurance
They are dedicated to giving high quality and usefulness in your electric vehicle option.
Nature of The Art Manufacturing
They use useful and environmentally beneficial collection methods.
Electric Vehicles Provided By Imperium EV
Urbee Cargo Van
- Arrangement for two people seating
- Steel protection cell structure
- 4.5 kW brushless DC motor model
- Up to 55 km/h (25 or 35 mph flexible)
- 120 km (74 miles) on a separate charge or extra with an unrestricted lithium battery package
- 60-volt 600 Ah sustaining free AGM battery pack or voluntary lithium battery box
- Big all-steel locking load box, double doors, heater, energy windows, voluntary air conditioning, metal wheels, AM-FM USB/SD-Card stereo equipment are used.
Euro Cope
- Appropriate for 4 people
- Steel protection cell type
- 4.5 kW to 7.5 kW brushless DC
- Up to 45 km/h (25 mph) or above55 km/h (35 mph) based on state rules
- Above 150 km (93 miles) with lithium battery box
- Electronic communication, alloy wheels, air conditioning, heater, control windows, power door locks, rear camera, push-button spring, rear hatch Am-Fm USB/SD radio are included.
Maxi Sport Sedan & SUV
- Appropriate for 4
- Steel lock cell structure
- Above 40 km/h (25 mph) for LSV model or 60 km/h (35 mph) for medium-speed model
- Above 150 km (93 miles) with Lithium Battery Pack
- Automatic gears, alloy wheels, air conditioning, heater, control windows, power door hooks, rear camera, push-button spring, Am-Fm USB/SD stereo, back installed spare tire are included.
W Coupe
- Appropriate for 4
- Unibody structure
- 4.5 kW or arbitrary 7.5 kW brushless DC Motor ready
- 40 km/h (25 mph) for LSV model or 75 km/h (45 mph) for mid speed model
- Above 120km (75 miles) on AGM battery box or up to 150km (90 miles) with unrestricted Lithium battery package
- 72-Volt lithium battery package model provided
