Melbourne Cup 2020 Live Streaming FREE Reddit: How to watch Horse Racing Online

Melbourne Cup live stream 2020: how to watch Australia’s biggest race anywhere today. The Melbourne Cup is the the biggest horse race in Australia – Oceania’s answer to the Grand National or Kentucky Derby, if you like. Taking place at Flemington as usual, follow our guide below to learn how to get a 2020 Melbourne Cup live stream and watch horse racing online no matter where you are in the world today.

Last year, homegrown thoroughbred Vow and Declare took home the honours, but he’s not thought to be in the same rich vein of form he was last year when he won and is considered an outsider.

Instead, the 2020 Melbourne Cup favourite is Irish-bred Tiger Moth – though the fact the Melbourne Cup marks his first ever race in Australia is giving many experts pause for thought. Anthony Van Dyck is another popular choice to win the AUD$8 million race, while many pundits like the look of Caulfield Cup winner Verry Elleegant and Cox Plate victor Sir Dragonet at slightly more tempting odds.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic means that today’s landmark 160th running of the Melbourne Cup will be at an empty Flemington Racecourse – but fortunately, it’s 100% free to watch for those located in Australia!

Tuesday, November 3 marks the milestone 160th staging of the Melbourne Cup, with the race set to get under way at 3pm AEDT. Across the country, that makes it 12pm AWST, 1.30pm ACST, 2pm AEST, and 2.30pm ACDT. It’ll be shown on free-to-air Network 10 in Oz, as well as through the country’s Kayo Sports streaming service – but wherever you are, having a good VPN in your stable will let you stream your preferred coverage all over the world.

How to watch a FREE Melbourne Cup live stream in Australia

The great news for anyone Down Under is that today’s race is being shown absolutely free on Network 10, with full coverage of the Melbourne Cup and accompanying Melbourne Cup Carnival getting started at 10am AEDT and scheduled to run until 5.30pm (the race starting at 3pm, as we’ve mentioned).

This all means you can also watch the Melbourne Cup free online at the 10 Play website or on your tablet or phone (both Android and Apple) via the 10 Play app.

The superb streaming service Kayo Sports is another great way to watch, and will be offering Racing.com coverage of the Melbourne Cup.

It’s a service that feature-packed with things like SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, and interactive live stats. If you happen to miss a game but don’t have time to watch a full replay, Kayo Minis will get you up to date with all the highlights in bite-sized clips.

Better yet, the basic Kayo Sports package allows you to stream your favourite sports across two devices simultaneously, or you can opt for the premium package and stream across three different devices at once – and it even offers a way to get a free Melbourne Cup live stream of its own!

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month

Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.

View Deal

Live stream Melbourne Cup racing from outside your country

Wanting to watch the horse racing from overseas? You’ll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you’re outside of your country – even if you’re fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking – best thought of as a kind of digital border – but it’s not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you’ll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence – thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to get a Melbourne Cup live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world’s top VPN

ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That’s thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc.

ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds – and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

melbourne cup live stream new zealand

Melbourne Cup 2020 live stream: how to watch the race in New Zealand

There’s no free way to watch in New Zealand, sadly. You’ll need a pay TV package with access to TAB Trackside, which will be broadcasting live from Flemington from 11.30am NZDT ahead of a 5pm start. Preview coverage starts at 10am on the same channel.

For those without TAB Trackside as part of their cable package, you can stream it via Spark Sport.

Outside New Zealand today? You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above to tune in to your local coverage.

australia vs new zealand live stream uk

How to watch a Melbourne Cup live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights the Melbourne Cup in the UK and will be beginning coverage on its Sky Sports Racing channel at 11.15pm on Monday, November 2 and carrying on right into the early morning hours, with the big race itself scheduled to start at 4am GMT.

You can also stream the Sky Sports coverage live via Now TV, which offers attractive limited-time passes for Sky Sports starting at £9.99 per day. Getting it for a month is the best value however, costing £34 for all that sport – you’ll also get Premier League football, cricket, NFL and loads more.

If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the games, don’t worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

watch melbourne cup online usa

Can you watch the Melbourne Cup online in the US?

We’ve trawled through American TV listings at length and it doesn’t seem the Melbourne Cup is being shown anywhere.

So the only option for Australian residents currently in the US who would normally be able to watch the Melbourne Cup at home is to grab a VPN and tune back in using the method described earlier on in this guide.

