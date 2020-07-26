Home>#INSCMagazine>Misogyny In The Health Care World Leads To New Trend
Misogyny In The Health Care World Leads To New Trend

26 Jul 2020
#MedBikini has been trending on Twitter for the past several days. This was in response to a irresponsible study from the health care world that is filled with misogyny and got published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery.

The premise of the study indicated that when choosing a hospital, doctor or medical facility a patient may look at the public social media content of a doctor. Then make their determination based on how professional it looks.


How did the researchers come to this conclusion? By creating fake social media profiles and then judging whether the content was “unprofessional or potentially unprofessional.” Those behaviors got  defined as drinking alcohol, using profane language, wearing Halloween costumes and sharing bikini photos.

Now how many profiles got looked at in the study? 235 and out of that 61 got deemed “unprofessional or potentially unprofessional.” Which leads to another question. What about the men? Why just women?

It also doesn’t address how patients actually choose their doctors. Highly doubtful that searching social media sites is part of that process. More often than not it’s by referrals or finding reviews of said doctor. While making sure their insurance gets accepted.

Also for many what one does on their own time has no bearing on their perception of professionalism. Seems that this study is not legitimate and only showcases the misogyny in the health care world. One has to question why the Journal of Vascular Surgery would even attempt to publish the study to begin with.

Here’s a look at the reactions on Twitter.

