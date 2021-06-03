Do you own a pet of your own, whether it is a dog, cat, horse, or even a rabbit? If the simple answer to that question is – yes, then you may need to begin focusing on getting your pet a qualified pet dental care service person to take care of your pet’s dental hygiene needs. Although it may sound redundant to you, a significant portion of your pet’s health depends majorly on their dental health.

There are many benefits to caring for your pet’s dental health, and some of these even include avoiding costly veterinary bills.

Regular dental care will help to remove plaque build-up, which can lead to more serious gum disease and tooth loss. This is not only bad for your pet but also costly as well. The best way to avoid this is by scheduling a cleaning about twice a year with the vet staff or hiring an outside pet dental center renowned and qualified for pet dental care.

Another benefit of having your pet’s teeth cleaned often is that it helps to prevent oral disease. Of course, there are those who can’t take the time to schedule regular dental cleanings and gladly accept a dental disease diagnosis; but if you would like to avoid this, having your pet’s teeth cleaned every six months or so will be beneficial. Gums tend to recede over time, and receding gums can become sore and inflamed.

Bacteria living on the surface of the teeth in between brushing may build over time. This is especially true for cavity-ridden pets that have loose or missing teeth due to periodontal disease.

Each time a dental disease is left untreated for a long period of time, the infection has the opportunity to spread through your pet’s bloodstream. Bacteria can travel to other areas of the body and lead to more serious problems.

Problems that can arise due to bacteria in the bloodstream include:

Anemia – the red blood cells that carry oxygen are damaged by toxins created by bacteria living on the teeth.

Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) – a condition where an excessive amount of bleeding is caused by an infection entering your pet’s bloodstream; this condition can be fatal if it goes untreated.

Leukemia – a type of cancer that is caused by the development of virus-like viruses in the body.

Hepatitis – an infection of your pet’s liver, which can lead to liver failure.

Skin conditions or allergic reactions to bacteria living on the teeth, such as mouth sores, infections, cysts, and tumors.

One additional benefit to having your pet’s teeth cleaned often is that it will help prevent gum disease. This serious condition can cause tooth loss and is not life-threatening but still very costly if left untreated.

On the other hand, if you are frequent travelers and aren’t able to keep up with pet appointments for their dental care, you may want to consider employing pet sitting services to help with caring for your pets’ dental needs in your absence.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

