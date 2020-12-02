What date is the NFR 2020?

The 62nd Wrangler NFR main event will kick off on the 3rd of December. It is expected to run for 10 consecutive days. So, it will end on the 12th of December. Go to our schedule page and check 10-day performance date and time.

What time does the NFR start?

If you want to know the exact starting time, then be on the radar that all main activities that will make all the ten rounds of this event will start and end within the 6.45 PM and 9.00 PM. The junior events will run from 8.00 AM.

Where is the NFR being held in 2020?

This coming NFR is happening again in ​Arlington, Texas at ​Globe Life Field. So, if you want to enjoy all of the NFR events, the best place to book space is the MGM resort. If you already there make sure your stay is upgraded to allow the party going into the night. Here you will able to enjoy some other events like the Gold buckle, Cowboy Ville among many other events.

NFR TV Rights

2020 National Finals Rodeo usually has limited TV coverage. NFR countdown is on. For this coming event, ​The Cowboy Channel+ still have got the rights to broadcast all the rounds starting 3rd to 12th December. However, they only have the right to broadcast the ​Texas Rodeo within the US. For international fans, the Pro Rodeo TV & NFR Pass have secured the rights.

What is the Wrangler Network?

The Wrangler Network gives the live coverage of world’s premier rodeo. This includes the coverage of bull riding, steer wrestling, roping, and many other rodeo events across the United States. Moreover, it offers the statistics and highlights of the Rodeo event for those who live and lover the cowboy competition.

What performances will be shown in the NFR?

Each night before the main NFR event, Andy Griggs and Dem Boys will perform

And each after the main NFR event, the Britt Stokes Band will perform. This will be from 5th to 10th December. Sean Curtis will perform starting 11th to 12th. All these performances will be available free for those who have an NFR ticket. Here are the performances that will be shown during the NFR.All these performances will be available free for those who have an NFR ticket.

Bareback Riding

Bareback riding can be likened to riding a jackhammer with one hand. Bareback riding has been taken as riding a jackhammer just using one hand. During this event, many cowboys endure more abuse that sometimes results in permanent injuries. In 2018, we saw Tim O’Connell emerge the winner.

Steer wrestling

This is another stimulating event of NFR. The event requires the combination of speed and strength to wrestle down a steer released into the arena. The cowboy chases the steer using a horse. The faster he does the better to win the competition. Last year, Tyler Waguespack emerged the quickest.​

Saddle Bronc Riding

This is a classic part of Rodeo. It is a contrast and complement of bareback riding or bull riding. Just like steer wrestling, it requires strength. Also, the event demands for style, and price timing. It is a very technical event with the cowboy required to stay on top of a bucking horse for at least 8 seconds. Wade Sundel carried home the title during last year’s edition.

Tie-Down Roping

From the name itself, you can try to guess what usually happens in this event. The calf is released into the arena and the cowboy has to chase it using a horse throw a rope and tie it down. Last year, Caleb Smidt won the event.

Team Roping

This is the only true team event in Rodeo. It demands a closer co-operation and timing between two cowboys one as header and the other as a healer riding on their horses. The header who is usually mandated with roping the head and the heeler, who is mandated with roping the feet, cooperate to tie down and immobilize Steer released into the arena. Last year, Clay smith was the top header and Paul Eaves was the best Healer.

Bull Riding

This is another dangerous event of Rodeo. Just like bareback riding, it leaves many cowboys with injuries. However, it is a game and many cowboys still yearn to compete in this event. More so, it has many fans and has been ranked as the most popular event of Rodeo. The fan comes when the cowboy must stay on the back of a bucking bull of more than 200 pounds as long as possible to be the winner. Last year, Sage Kimzey, was the best.

Barrel Racing

In this event, cowboys and cowgirls race their horses over some set barrels. The event is usually timed. The barrels are usually set in a pattern. In 2018, Hailey Kinsel topped any other contester.

Watch NFR 2020 Live Stream