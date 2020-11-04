NCAA Football: Akron vs Western Michigan Live Stream FREE Reddit NCAAF Week 10 College Football

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















How to watch Akron vs. Western Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds. How and what to watch for Western Michigan vs. Akron. The MAC football season will kick off its season on Wednesday night with the Western Michigan Broncos taking on the Akron Zips at home.

Western Michigan heads into the 2020 season after a 7-6 overall record last year including 5-3 in the MAC West division. The Broncos season ended with a 23-20 loss to Western Kentucky in the First Responder Bowl. He redshirted last year, but Kaleb Eleby will take over at the quarterback position behind a very experienced offensive line. Western Michigan did a great job of keeping its opponents out of the end zone in 2019, finishing second among the MAC teams in scoring defense.

Akron finds itself in Year 2 of a massive rebuild under head coach Tom Arth, and last year was a major struggle for the Zips. Akron lost all 12 games it played and struggled to be competitive, losing 10 games by double digits. This roster is filled with freshmen and unproven players, which will make it difficult against more experienced teams. A starting quarterback has yet to be announced for this game, but Kato Nelson is a three-year starter and has 5,138 career passing yards with 34 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

These two teams have not played each other since 2017, a 14-13 victory for Akron on the road.

Who’s Playing

Western Michigan @ Akron

What to Know

The Akron Zips and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 0-12 last-season record, Akron has set their aspirations higher this year. Meanwhile, WMU was on the positive side of.500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Zips ranked worst in the nation with respect to overall offensive touchdowns last season, where the squad accrued only 14. To make matters even worse for Akron, WMU was 13th best in the nation (top 10%) in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 35.

Since the experts predict a loss, Akron will need to dig deep. Perhaps they’ll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium — Akron, Ohio

TV: ESPN3.com

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Watch-Eastern-Michigan-vs-Kent-State-Live-Stream-free-Reddit–6c6e101cd9994e3eb774f6f6b528b90a

https://dribbble.com/shots/14521611-Watch-Eastern-Michigan-vs-Kent-State-Live-Stream-free-Reddit

https://www.deviantart.com/nflnewsoption/commission/Watch-Eastern-Michigan-vs-Kent-State-Live-Stream-free-Reddit-1403170

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/HD-Kent-State-vs-Eastern-Michigan-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-Online–c7600ea91f624909b0c439ca039f430f

https://www.deviantart.com/nflnewsoption/commission/HD-Kent-State-vs-Eastern-Michigan-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-1403171

https://dribbble.com/shots/14521635-HD-Kent-State-vs-Eastern-Michigan-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/HD-Western-Michigan-vs-Akron-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-Online–abaa98a8a63742ef8a37154e600cfdf1

https://www.deviantart.com/nflnewsoption/commission/HD-Western-Michigan-vs-Akron-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-Online-1403172

https://dribbble.com/shots/14521646-HD-Western-Michigan-vs-Akron-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Akron-vs-Western-Michigan-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-Week-10-game-110420–757a68146042401385b2cda7995d3b3e

https://www.deviantart.com/nflnewsoption/commission/Akron-vs-Western-Michigan-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-Week-10-game-1403173

https://dribbble.com/shots/14521664-Akron-vs-Western-Michigan-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-Week-10

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/HD-Buffalo-vs-Northern-Illinois-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-Online–73892c9eb626467e92d66577842dff67

https://www.deviantart.com/nflnewsoption/commission/HD-Buffalo-vs-Northern-Illinois-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-1403175

https://dribbble.com/shots/14521683-HD-Buffalo-vs-Northern-Illinois-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/RedditStreams-Northern-Illinois-vs-Buffalo-live-stream-reddit-NCAAF-Week-10-Game–e3036751453649a8b631d952eab53993

https://www.deviantart.com/nflnewsoption/commission/Reddit-Streams-Northern-Illinois-vs-Buffalo-live-stream-reddit-1403179

https://dribbble.com/shots/14521692–Reddit-Streams-Northern-Illinois-vs-Buffalo-live-stream-free

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/HD-Ohio-vs-Central-Michigan-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-Online–be8ab5f5097a410ba12d987f77659a61

https://www.deviantart.com/nflnewsoption/commission/HD-Ohio-vs-Central-Michigan-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-Online-1403182

https://dribbble.com/shots/14521699-HD-Ohio-vs-Central-Michigan-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/RedditStreams-Central-Michigan-vs-Ohio-live-stream-reddit-NCAAF-Week-10-Game–56cc057c121e4674be06b43379752bb4

https://www.deviantart.com/sportsstreams/commission/Reddit-Streams-Central-Michigan-vs-Ohio-live-stream-reddit-NCAAF-1403185

https://dribbble.com/shots/14521710–Reddit-Streams-Central-Michigan-vs-Ohio-live-stream-reddit

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/HD-Ball-State-vs-Miami-OH-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-Online–fcde255dbf1f4dd1b6782dffead4b3ea

https://www.deviantart.com/sportsstreams/commission/HD-Ball-State-vs-Miami-OH-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-Online-1403186

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/RedditStreams-Miami-OH-vs-Ball-State-live-stream-reddit-NCAAF-Week-10-Game–3103f5fb1fa3468babec975670253fc7

https://www.deviantart.com/sportsstreams/commission/Reddit-Streams-Miami-OH-vs-Ball-State-live-stream-reddit-NCAAF-1403187

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/HD-Bowling-Green-vs-Toledo-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-Online–25e5d7ab6e2740f38049e0c2c8ac9466

https://www.deviantart.com/sportsstreams/commission/HD-Bowling-Green-vs-Toledo-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-NCAAF-game-Online-1403188

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/RedditStreams-Toledo-vs-Bowling-Green-live-stream-reddit-NCAAF-Week-10-Game–265fe8703611412c9dcbc90c94a79af9

https://www.deviantart.com/sportsstreams/commission/Reddit-Streams-Toledo-vs-Bowling-Green-live-stream-reddit-NCAAF-1403191

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Akron and Western Michigan both have one win in their last two games.

Oct 15, 2017 – Akron 14 vs. Western Michigan 13

Oct 15, 2016 – Western Michigan 41 vs. Akron 0

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

