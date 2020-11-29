Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>NFL Streams Reddit: NFL Week 12 live Free updates । schedule and Football TV Coverage
NFL Streams Reddit: NFL Week 12 live Free updates । schedule and Football TV Coverage

November 29, 2020

530
NFL Week 12 schedule 2020: NFL games on today, kickoff times, how to watch, TV channel, dates live streams. Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 12 schedule including TV channels

Live Stream: NFL Games Online here

NFL Sunday Night Football

Click Here to Watch NFL Week 12 Game Live Stream Free

Originally scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) take on Ben Roethlisberger and the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Tuesday, December 1. On Sunday Night Football, tune in to NBC to watch the Chicago Bears (5-5) battle it out with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Packers (7-3). Live coverage for SNF begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

2020 NFL Week 12 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.
Thursday, November 26 – Thanksgiving Day

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. on CBS

The Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, November 29

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons , 1:00 p.m. on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams , 4:05 p.m. on Fox

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, December 1

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:00 p.m on NBC

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 12
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field
When: Sunday, November 29
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
TV Channel: NBC
Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Where: Heinz Field
When: Tuesday, December 1
Start Time: 8:00 p.m.
TV Channel: NBC
Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.

