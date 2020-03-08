Nurse Practitioning: How earning your post-master’s certificate can grow your career

Nursing is a growing field. Across the board, the demand for qualified nurses is expected to increase in the coming years. As a nurse the hands-on care you provide to patients is irreplaceable and incredibly important. So if you’re already working in the field and enjoy it, why go back to school for your post-master’s certificate?

What does a Nurse Practitioner Do?

Nurse Practitioners have already earned their Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) designation. The NP designation allows Nurse Practitioners to prescribe medication, examine patients, and provide treatment. In twenty states Nurse Practitioners do not have to work under the supervision of a doctor. In fact, it is estimated that NPs can provide 80 to 90 percent of the services a primary care physician can provide.

Projected job growth

Nursing as a whole is a field of rapid growth, but you may be surprised to find out that Nurse Practitioners are even more in demand. In fact, from 2018 to 2028 the field of Nurse Practitioning is predicted to grow by 26 percent. This is due in part to the shortage of Primary Care Physicians. Nurse Practitioners are perfectly poised to fill the gap left by this shortage, since they are certified to provide almost all of the same services.

Salary Potential

Nurse Practitioning is the second-highest paid nursing job. This designation can set you up to earn a six-figure income, all while doing a job you already love. Additionally, if you live in one of the twenty states where Nurse Practitioners are not required to work under the supervision of a doctor, you can even open up your own practice. That freedom is priceless, and is helping encourage more nursing students to pursue their NP certificate.

Job Security

Currently there is a nursing shortage. Several factors have worked together to create this perfect storm, including longer life expectancy, a shortage of educators available to train the next generation of nurses, and the retirement of the previous generation of nurses. All of these factors mean that as a Nurse Practitioner you will probably be able to find a job anywhere you’d like to live, and have confidence knowing that your profession is in high demand.

How can you earn your Nurse Practitioner certificate?

Normally the path to earn a Nurse Practitioner Certificate is somewhat long. First you need to become a Registered Nurse, and then obtain your Bachelor’s in Nursing Science degree. The next degree is your Master’s of Science in Nursing (MSN). Once you have obtained all of those degrees you can move onto the next step of earning your Nurse Practitioner designation.

Regis College offers a pathway to earning your NP designation online in as few as twelve months if you already have your MSN.

Nurse Practitioning is a field that is growing quickly, with a projected growth rate of over four times faster than average jobs. If you are looking for great salary potential, the ability to work independently, and job security, Nurse Practitioning may be just the career for you.

