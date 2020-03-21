On The Rise! Gossip Girl Acapulco! Why Actress Argelia Curiel Is Mexico’s Finest Star

Argeia Curiel is one of the most recognize actresses in her state, Chiapas. This Mexican beauty is a clear example that shows that nothing is impossible. While living in her hometown in Mexico, Argelia Curiel went to a friend’s birthday party when suddenly she found herself talking to a television producer who happened to be looking for a new host for her morning show. A year later she was already working non-stop.

Argelia Curiel is one of the lucky artists that can graduate from the Center for Artistic Education at Televisa in Mexico City. She received two prizes in Mexico for best acting performance. First in 2012 for her outstanding participation as an actress in the series “Mucho Corazon: Where love flourishes” and the second in 2014 for her performance in the “10th International Street Film Festival” in Tampico Tamaulipas.

Argelia has also participated in several commercial films such as “Los Amorosos” with Marimar Vega and Daniel Martinez, and “Under the sky of the Three Crosses” which was screened at one of the most important film festivals in Mexico and Latin America known as the Morelia International Film Festival. The multi-faceted actress has also appeared in several soap operas on the Televisa, Telemundo and Univision networks.

These include “The One Who Couldn’t Love”, “Passion and Power” and “The Miserable” as well as in the remake of the well-known American series Gossip Girl in its Hispanic version and in co-production with Warner Brothers and Televisa called “Gossip Girl Acapulco”. She has also appeared in numerous national and international television commercials.

The actress will now be the new image of the Mexican beauty center “Be Clinic”.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

