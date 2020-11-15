Parenting: How To Choose A Great Gynecologist During Pregnancy

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Congratulations on your expected bundle of joy!

Being pregnant is one of the most exciting things in the life of a mother. Enjoying the journey is often urged. From the pregnancy glow to the lovely soft kicks on the belly, you will always have something to smile about when you think of pregnancy.

However, pregnancy comes with a lot of responsibilities. Eating healthy, exercising, compulsory hospital visits, and preparing for the newborn are some of the things to do during pregnancy; not forgetting choosing a great gynecologist.

To pick the right gynecologist, you need to consider various factors. Apart from going for one who excelled in their studies and completed their CREOG residency program, you need to also consider the following:-

Good communication skills

Communication skills for medical practitioners are vital. In this case, gynecologists need to effectively talk to their patients. They need to know how to explain medical jargon in layman’s terms for easier understanding.

Additionally, they need to be able to communicate well with uncomfortable pregnant mothers to make them feel at ease and ensure a smooth running

Trustworthiness

Patient-doctor relationships are majorly based on trust. Pregnant mothers who trust their gynecologists will freely talk about any issues with their pregnancy. They will also bring up any concerns with their reproductive systems without any shame.

Additionally, trust is a determining factor in how patients perceive the gynecologist’s recommendation and medication. Expectant mothers who trust their doctors will strictly abide by the advice and medication given, facilitating a healthier and safer pregnancy.

Detail-oriented

Despite the joys of being pregnant, pregnancy comes with varying complications. Problems associated with reproductive organs and the health of the baby in the womb is also as much. Considering that some issues can have similar symptoms, gynecologists need to be detail-oriented to ensure they get all facts right and give the proper medication.

Furthermore, this helps the doctor accurately monitor the mother-to-be, accurately recording their progress, medication, and all other relevant information.

Accessibility

Pregnancy care is given all through from the 1st visit at the hospital to when the baby is born. From there postnatal care is given for one and a half months after the baby is born. All this time, a mother should have access to their gynecologist.

When deciding on the best gynecologist for you, consider their availability. Gynecologists should be easily accessible in emergencies or on short notice. No pregnant mother wants a scenario where they are rushed to the hospital only to find their gynecologist is unavailable, considering that they have all the necessary information to give treatment or make emergency judgment calls.

Patience

Unfortunately, not all mothers-to-be will voluntarily visit a gynecologist. Some people are generally not comfortable in hospital settings. For many of these patients, they need special attention. As such, they require patience when talking and treating them.

Conclusion

Gynecologists are experts in infertility, pregnancy, hormones, and other related topics. As such, seeing them in the course of pregnancy is vital. By considering the above traits, you are one step away from finding a great gynecologist to care for you and your unborn baby during pregnancy.

