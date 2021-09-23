PHP, technically speaking Hypertext PreProcessor is an open-source scripting language used vastly all over the world to create websites, web apps or software. It is a general-purpose code that can be used for almost all platforms including SaaS development.

Today, we are going to focus on software development and therefore will omit other usages of PHP.





Through PHP stunning and mind-engaging software can be made. As PHP is widely recognized by all operating systems as well as in closed or open environments, it is one of the most used scripting languages.

But before making a software decision, there are some things to consider.

Security Issue Needs Bigger Concern Than You Think

Security is one of the main issues while developing software. If the software has security leaks or bugs it can easily accommodate intruders to create routes for its access, which we do not want at all. The most common type of security attack that can happen on PHP-based software is SQL injection or session hijacking.

Before making the software, the developer must foresee what can happen with some specific code. If the developer is a beginner and not a pro, it is possible that the developer can create some security loopholes for the intruders. To protect your valuable software I would suggest a well-known professional PHP development company rather than hiring a beginner from Upwork or Fiverr.

Lightweightness as well as Powerful

Certain tasks can be done in many ways. For your understanding, you can walk, take a train or bus to reach some certain destinations. Choosing the most efficient way is the better. The same goes for PHP. There are many codes to do the same task. A beginner will use the common paths whereas a professional software development company will use the most efficient ways. Use of the efficient ways will make the software lightweight yet powerful whereas other ways may need extra time, extra work hours, and overall the move the focus the for which the software has been built.

Build from scratch

There are many scripts that can automate the process of software development. But in my opinion, if you want a good performance of your software you should go for ‘build from scratch’ strategy’. This is because it allows building anything as you want. Through the build from scratch process, you would have the choice of which options to keep and which options to omit. Building from scratch takes more time than using automated tools but yet it is very handy for those who want a custom thing to appear in their software.

Performance Evaluation

The performance of the software is the key. You have nice software with a good interface yet it is not providing the service you want, is nothing but trash. Check your software is performing well or not? Check the intended purpose is being served or not? Checked how it is performing in case of extreme conditions. For example, your company needs software that will accommodate 30 users at a time. Check whether your software can accommodate 35-40 users at a time without lagging.

The performance of software speaks for itself. So, whenever you are making a decision to build software for your company, my advice would be to hire someone or a PHP development company who knows everything. Dedicated teams can help you to build something exceptional whereas newbies can ruin your valuable time.

