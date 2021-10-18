Photo: @juaneuanphotography

Thanks to the release of her new album, “Ni mala, ni buena” A new beginning in the music industry is possible for French Canadian and Colombian DJ, producer and singer, Flavia Abadía.

Highlighting her Latin roots, Flavia, premiered “Ni mala, ni buena”, a song she wrote herself and becomes one of the biggest hits of this performer.





On this occasion “Ni mala, ni buena”, includes its video clip made by Kery Films, from Montreal, and performances that focus on the robbery of a bank and reflects the concept very similar to the successful series “La casa de papel” of the streaming platform, Netflix.

In addition, it stands out with the message of: “Not everything is black and white, it can also be gray”, as this melody translates it between its verses. The expectation of what will happen in the history of this audiovisual remains until the end, creating some unknown and curiosity even in the last seconds of the material.

This song is aimed at Latin audiences and written entirely in Spanish, the new goal of Flavia Abadía, to take her music to other borders.

This has been a successful year for Flavia, as she has managed to release her first album and further consolidate her project as a producer, in addition to raising her talent and presenting her music in different shows in her city.

A 2021 hit of more than three minutes of good music, is what the French Canadian artist transmits and her latest single “Ni buena, ni mala”, will not be the exception. For this year, Flavia Abadía, does not close the possibility of presenting some featuring, because together with its producer and the label of Meneo Music Group, they will continue to mix cultures.

Enjoy “Neither bad, nor good” from YouTube and digital platforms.

Follow Flavia Abadía on Instagram as @yourgirlflav

