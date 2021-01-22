Photo: Diego Ruvalcaba

Singer/songwriter Mimi Rose presents her single “Self Destructive”. The track was co-produced by Javier Martinez Cruces and Luke Villemur, and explores the topic of self sabotage. The artist quoted: “I release sad music so that I can inspire people who feel that way to live differently and to choose life”.

Written after the passing of one of her closest friends due to a drug overdose, Mimi openly sings about self destructive behaviors hoping to make a change on people’s lives. “We gotta appreciate our loved ones, we’re here on borrowed time and every second of life is golden”.

In 2018, Mimi’s single “The Mission” put her on the map with Latin American press and became one of two singles to leap into the #1 spot for iTunes Argentina (the other single being “Wherever You Go”).

Mimi Rose also writes for some of the biggest artists. She has been involved in songwriting sessions with Warner Chapell Latin and Saban Music Group, and has co-written music with Andrekza, the first Latina artist to be signed onto legendary DJ and producer Steve Aoki’s new Latin music label, Dim Mak En Fuego and has collaborated with the artists Marie Monti, Fran Silva, Leli Hernandez, PYM, Erubey De Anda, Ignacio Val, Menend, and Dragon Rojo. Mimi is featured as one of the main songwriters for the official opening song (“Dosis De Mi”) for Premios Juventud, an awards show presented by Univision each year that celebrates Hispanic and Latino American celebrities.

In 2019, Mimi became the first Latin American woman to perform Argentina’s National Anthem at the NBA. She sang at NBA star Manu Ginóbilli’s retirement ceremony. In her short life Mimi Rose has experienced a lot, and these experiences reflect in her music. With songs talking about the mental exhaustion that can come from experiencing the whiplash of day to day life, with some days bringing fulfillment and joy and others bringing pain and fear. Her upcoming EP “Unstable” features four tracks of deeply emotional music.

“I’m grateful I was able to turn my feelings into art. I could’ve never imagined so many incredible people would come together to make this happen. And every time my fans reach out to tell me I’ve made a change in their lives, my heart feels a little more at peace” Says Mimi

The “Unstable” EP, which includes the single “Self Destructive” was recorded at Igloo Studios, where songs from La La Land, A Star is Born, Mary Poppins Returns, and Birdman have been recorded. Music videos for other songs on the EP are already being filmed with music video director Albertini (Alberto Gonzalez C.), whose credits include videos for Maluma, Nicky Jam, Carlos Vives, Camilo, Alejandro Sanz, Juanes and Silvestre Dagond.

More about Mimi Rose: Mimi has exhibited musical talent from a young age, playing violin in the school orchestra at six years old and then transitioning seamlessly to guitar and piano. She studied production and music composition at Universidad Católica Argentina for a year, then packed up and moved to California to pursue an education at the Los Angeles College of Music.

There, she studied under respected music artists and professors, and took lessons from famous musician Martin C. Hurt. After school, she toured with the group Y La Bamba and sang in Barcelona with Andres Lasso. Her career thus far has been short but strong, and she has received compliments and reviews that project her promise as an upcoming international music artist.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/justmimirose

Instagram: www.instagram.com/its.mimi.rose

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Justmimirose1

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

