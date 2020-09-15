Press Release: ‘THE HOLIDAY’ OST By Hans Zimmer To Be Released On Vinyl By Varèse Sarabande Records

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















(September 15, 2020—Los Angeles, CA)— Varèse Sarabande Records is thrilled to announce the upcoming first-ever LP release of The Holiday Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Academy Award®-winning composer Hans Zimmer. The Holiday was released by Sony Pictures on December 8, 2006, and has since become a modern-day annual holiday classic for movie enthusiasts around the world.

Of Zimmer’s timeless soundtrack, Screen Rant says, “Utilizing strings and pianos to perfection, the music really does blend together nicely.” The LP will be pressed on snow white vinyl discs, perfect for any record lover’s holiday collection. Varèse Sarabande will release the first-ever LP edition of The Holiday on November 6, 2020, with pre-order available today, September 15, 2020.

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 200 projects across all mediums, which, combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honored with an ACADEMY AWARD®, two GOLDEN GLOBES®, three GRAMMYs®, an American Music Award, and a Tony® Award. His work highlights include Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise, The Last Samurai, 12 Years A Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored with Benjamin Wallfisch) and Dunkirk.

In 2019, Zimmer scored the live-action remake of The Lion King, for which he received a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. Zimmer’s films for 2020/2021 include Wonder Woman 1984, the James Bond film No Time to Die, Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Top Gun: Maverick and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Zimmer has completed highly successful tour stops for his Hans Zimmer Live concert all around the world.

Pre-order:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HG7TWMX?tag=concordreco0c-20

Music:

https://cmg.concordrep.com/play/15741/499b8f1ed90a8c5f70f1f9ee88eefc3608b47302/

TRACK LISTING

Side One:

Maestro (3:54) Iris and Jasper (3:24) Kayak for One (1:30) Zero (2:44) Dream Kitchen (1:36) Separate Vacations (1:48) Anything Can Happen (0:48) Light My Fire (1:14) Definitely Unexpected (3:35) If I Wanted to Call You (1:51) Roadside Rhapsody (1 :40)

Side Two:

Busy Guy (1:28) For Nancy (1:27) It’s Complicated (1:00) Kiss Goodbye (2:33) Verso E Prosa (1:59) Meu Passado (1:25) The ‘Cowch’ (2:42) Three Musketeers (2:45) Christmas Surprise (2:32) Gumption (3:45) Cry (2:40)

ABOUT VARÈSE SARABANDE RECORDS

Founded in 1978, Varèse Sarabande is the most prolific producer of film music in the world, releasing the highest quality soundtracks from the world’s greatest composers. From current box office hits and top television series to the classics of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Varèse Sarabande’s catalog includes albums from practically every composer in every era, covering all of film history; from Bernard Herrmann, Alex North and Jerry Goldsmith to Alexandre Desplat, Michael Giacchino and Brian Tyler. Varèse Sarabande Records, LLC, is a Concord company.

