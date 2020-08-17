Tips On Safe Dating During The Coronavirus Crisis

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Are you missing human contact during this coronavirus epidemic? There is no reason why you should not date during the current pandemic. However, as we all know, it is all about staying safe. Safe dating means you may have to change your dating strategies a little bit. Physical distancing is not easy when you want to date another person. Sure, you can set up dates online, but what happens when you feel you have surpassed that stage and want to meet face to face? When you feel you would like to meet up in what today only can be described as the “outside world”, there is no reason why you should not do so. Of course, walking around hand in hand on your first date is not what you should be doing.

Physical Distance Safe Dating

There are many things you can do if you would like to date someone you have met via an online dating site or social media during the coronavirus crisis. First of all, you do need to accept the fact you need to maintain physical distance. Staying at least 2 meters apart is not easy. But, as they say, if there is a will there is a way. Arranging to meet up wearing face masks is not very romantic, but that is what we are faced with thanks to corona. Even if you are both wearing face masks, it is important to stay some distance apart. You could meet up to go for a walk in a park or other suitable area. Stopping for a takeaway coffee is absolutely fine. Just remember to keep a certain distance in between you as you sit down for a chat.

Can I Take Someone Out For Dinner During The Coronavirus Crisis?

Yes, you can take someone out for dinner. It is best to meet someone in an outside space. Choose a restaurant which has an outside seating area. Perhaps you could explain the situation to the restaurant. Most restaurants are happy to provide an extra large table. Keeping a socially acceptable distance in between you is essential when you are meeting up even to do something as simple as sharing a meal together.

Can I Meet Someone In My Home?

Unless that person is part of your COVID safe bubble, you should not meet in someone’s home. The risk of picking up the infection is simply too high. You don’t know how well your date has sanitized his or her home. On top of that, how good is the ventilation? We know the coronavirus spreads less is well- ventilated areas. Bearing that in mind, it is best to meet on neutral ground outside.

Where Can I Take My Date?

There are some places where you can still go together and there are some great date ideas for 2020. Why not check out your local museums? Many museums are crying out for visitors. Socially distancing is easier in large spaces. Museums are often spacious and are bound to make it easy for you to follow guidelines. Another great place to meet up would be the zoo. Many zoos have been closed and have suffered financially. Now that some of them are back open, they are offering special deals. A day out at the zoo is fun. You will be outside and you can have a nice chat while enjoying some animal antics. Do you live close to the sea? There are fewer cases in and around towns located close to the sea. If you are lucky enough to live close to the sea, there is no reason why you should not go for a walk on the beach.

Can We Go Shopping?

Stores that are open often have their own rules when it comes to social distancing. Yes, you can take your date out shopping. Once again, you have to make sure you follow guidelines provided by the store.

What is the alternative to safe dating in person? Yes, you can still carry on hooking up online some people have even found love online. The problem is that dating online does lack a personal touch. As long as you don’t touch each other, and do your best to socially distance, you can safely meet up.

Buying flowers is not a good idea nor is the idea of bringing along personal pleasure toys. For now, a nice chat and just spending time together will have to do. Remember that safe dating is not only about you and your date. It is about the rest of your family as well. After all, you don’t want to bring home a virus which has the ability to make other members of your family seriously ill.

