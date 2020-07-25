Seahawks Obvious Losers In Acquisition Of Jamal Adams

The Seattle Seahawks got their man. Acquiring safety Jamal Adams and a fourth-round pick in 2022 from the New York Jets in exchange for safety Bradley McDougald, a first and third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022.

Adams arguably the Jets best player has shown of late that he has no filter. Highlighted by his most recent comments directed at his now former head coach Adam Gase.

He does fill a need for the Seahawks. Last season their defense ranked 27th in passing yards allowed. Adams in 2019 got targeted 38 times, allowed 21 completions for 187 yards and two touchdowns and recorded one interception.

When targeted in 2018 his numbers weren’t as good being targeted 60 times and allowing 33 completions for 405 yards. Did only allow one touchdown and again recorded one interception. Adams has also recorded a combined 19 passes defensed the past two seasons.

For Seattle he possesses the ability to hit and force turnovers. Adams also got after the quarterback registering 6.5 sacks in 2019.

On paper it seems this is a brilliant move to stabilize their secondary. The question remains can the Seahawks afford to give Adams a long-term contract extension? If not it means losing two first-round picks in back-to-back years, a third-round pick and a solid starting safety in McDougald.

It seems that Adams is a risky acquisition for Seattle.

Here’s a look at some reactions to the trade.

Still can’t believe the #Jets got two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a starting-caliber player for Jamal Adams. They got more first-round picks for him than Adams gave them interceptions in three years. For Douglas to get this, for a player who wanted out? My lord — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 25, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 25, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Besides getting great compensation for the immature, me-first Adams, they rid themselves of the last leak in the building to the fool @MMehtaNYDN JD is doing the right thing building through the draft. — Gary Weingarten (@GaryWeingarten) July 25, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

