Seahawks Obvious Losers In Acquisition Of Jamal Adams

25 Jul 2020
The Seattle Seahawks got their man. Acquiring safety Jamal Adams and a fourth-round pick in 2022 from the New York Jets in exchange for safety Bradley McDougald, a first and third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022.

Adams arguably the Jets best player has shown of late that he has no filter. Highlighted by his most recent comments directed at his now former head coach Adam Gase.


He does fill a need for the Seahawks. Last season their defense ranked 27th in passing yards allowed. Adams in 2019 got targeted 38 times,  allowed 21 completions for 187 yards and two touchdowns and recorded one interception.

When targeted in 2018 his numbers weren’t as good being targeted 60 times and allowing 33 completions for 405 yards. Did only allow one touchdown and again recorded one interception. Adams has also recorded a combined 19 passes defensed the past two seasons.

For Seattle he possesses the ability to hit and force turnovers. Adams also got after the quarterback registering 6.5 sacks in 2019.

On paper it seems this is a brilliant move to stabilize their secondary. The question remains can the Seahawks afford to give Adams a long-term contract extension? If not it means losing two first-round picks in back-to-back years, a third-round pick and a solid starting safety in McDougald.

It seems that Adams is a risky acquisition for Seattle.

Here’s a look at some reactions to the trade.

 

Steven Resnick

