Jamal Adams: Seahawks Take a Swing; Niners Take A Stand



The 49ers decided to stand pat with the team that they have going into the 2020 season. With the rest of the NFC West chasing the NFC Champs, the Seattle Seahawks decided to take a home run swing to regain the top spot in trading for New York Jets S Jamal Adams.

Adams was sent to Seattle from the Jets along with a 4th-round pick in 2022 while Bradley McDougald, a 1st-round pick in 2021 and a 1st Round pick in 2022.

This gives the Jets a lot of draft capital and gives Adams an escape route out of that horrible organization to a well-run one.

But is this the swing that the Seahawks take to try and turn San Francisco into a one-hit, one-year wonder? Is this the chance for the Seahawks and their squad to regain the NFC West throne after coming within an eyelash of regaining it in 2019?

#SnowmanSez, NOPE!

Jamal Adams and the 49ers were linked for most of the summer in getting a deal done. But there’s always the wild card of what the 49ers would have had to give up to get him? Certainly some of the young players that they are counting on this year to help defend their division and conference title. If those players, say maybe Brandon Aiyuk or Jalen Hurd or more draft capital, would have been dealt, I believe the 49ers would have been in a world of hurt.

This 49ers team is young and hungry to make their stand and take the Seahawks down again. And I believe they have the talent and the grit to do it. If anyone can get revenge, it’s Robert Saleh and his unit.

We’ll have to see how Adams fits in Seattle and how the young 49ers receivers, including the best tight end in the game will run circles around him and make that secondary dizzy with that dynamic offense.

That’s the line because Snowman Sez so!

