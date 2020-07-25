Seattle Seahawks: Acquisition of S Jamal Adams Makes ‘Hawks A Real Problem In NFC

KIRKLAND, WA – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, disgruntled All-Pro and Pro Bowl New York Jets safety, Jamal Adams, finally got his wish and was traded to the Seattle Seahawks for two first-round picks in 2021 and 2022.

Per media reports, the Jets are sending a 2022 fourth-round pick to Seattle in addition to Adams, again, all pending physicals.

Adams, perhaps the top primer safety in the NFL was shipped out to the Emerald City for S Bradley McDougald, Seattle’s 1st-round pick in 2021, third-round pick in 2021 and first-round pick in 2022, gives the ‘Hawks a much-needed “eraser” in their vaunted ‘Legion of Boom’ who can ballhawk and help against the run.

The No. 6 overall pick out of LSU in 2017, the 24-year-old Adams started all 46 games he has played in his three-year career. While in New York, Adams earned second-team AP All-Pro honors in 2018 and was a first-team selection in 2019. The Dallas-area native has also been a Pro-Bowler each of the past two years.

Last season, Adams recorded 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception, which he returned 61 yards for a touchdown.

In addition, Adams’ ability to make plays in getting to the quarterback in a division that has Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyler Murray will give Seattle that much-needed edge in being aggressive on defense that they have seemingly lacked over the last few years.

With the addition of Adams, Seattle may now boast one of the best all-around defensive units in the NFL that is comprised of UCF twin brother duo Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin, linebackers Bobby Wagner and KJ Wright, free safety Quandre Diggs and CB Tre Flowers.

While the Jets may have won this trade in the long-term, in the NFL it’s all about winning now, and it appears that Seattle is gearing up for one more Super Bowl run with Super Bowl champion and MVP, Russell Wilson still under center.

In trading for the man also known as Prez, the Seahawks took a firm step in the right direction in betting on the present instead of waiting for the future.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

