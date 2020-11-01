Seahawks vs 49ers Live Reddit Streams: NFL Live Streams, NFL RedZone 2020

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 8 online, on TV. The 49ers (4-3) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-1) on Sunday for a pivotal division matchup, but won’t have to worry about dealing with the typically raucous crowd at CenturyLink Field, as there will be no fans in attendance.

Seattle is coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, a game in which MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson uncharacteristically tossed three interceptions. San Francisco, meanwhile, got a blowout win over the New England Patriots to get back above .500 after a frustrating start to the 2020 season.

Seattle possibly could be without a number of defensive starters as their injury report resembles what the 49ers dealt with early in the season. The Seahawks’ secondary could be without Pro Bowl defensive backs Shaquill Griffin and Jamal Adams on Sunday.

The 49ers activated Tevin Coleman and K’Waun Williams off injured reserve Saturday, but will be without receivers Deebo Samuel and Richie James, as well as safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game live online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV — Get a free trial

San Francisco faces Seattle in an all-NFC West matchup on Sunday.

Sunday’s all-NFC West battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks isn’t your typical first vs. fourth contest.

First off, the visiting 49ers (4-3) are the only fourth-place team in the league with a winning record — or more than a single win to their credit. That speaks to the strength of the division, which is by far the most competitive in the NFL up to this point in the season.

With the Seahawks (5-1) continuing to lead the division despite last week’s loss to the Cardinals (another NFC West team), Sunday’s matchup seems more like a contest between two legitimate playoff teams rather than a best vs. worst affair.

There’s also recent history to consider — the 49ers can point to their 26-21 victory over the Seahawks in the teams’ previous meeting back on Dec. 29, 2019. Additionally, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has done extremely well in road games against the NFC West, with the 28-year-old going 5-0 in five career road starts.

Even so, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will be favoured to claim their sixth win of the season. The QB managed to connect on 388 passing yards for three touchdowns last week despite his team’s 37-34 defeat — Wilson added 84 rushing yards to become just the second QB in history with over 350 passing yards and 75 rushing yards in a single game — but also threw three interceptions.

If the 49ers are going to pull off the upset, it may come down to whether their stout defence can force a similar number of INTs out of Wilson.

49ers vs. Seahawks TV channel, live stream

Live stream: DAZN

49ers vs. Seahawks — like every NFL game during the 2020 season — is available on DAZN Canada.

DAZN Canada is the only place to watch NFL Game Pass, with access to every regular-season NFL game (including Monday, Thursday, Sunday afternoon via NFL Sunday Ticket, and Sunday night games) and every playoff matchup. Each game is available live and on demand.

DAZN Canada also offers RedZone — which shows every touchdown, every game, every Sunday.

On traditional TV channels, 49ers-Seahawks is available via CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Montreal, CTV Ottawa,CTV Saskatchewan and RDS.

How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on DAZN

In Canada, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free trial period. You can learn how to sign up for a free trial here.

The free-trial period would include the 49ers vs. Seahawks game, plus access to all of DAZN’s live and on-demand programming, including Week 7 action.

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com, plus many popular streaming devices, including: iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, and Xbox.

