If you are running a brick-and-mortar business that serves a specific region or town, you may need to optimize your business so that it can be locally searched. If you do it correctly, it will allow searchers to find the business quickly. Besides, it helps the business stay on top of the local searches, making it more discoverable. Here are ways you can use to improve your local SEO.

1. Local link building

Link building is essential in influencing ranking in local searches. Linking to authoritative sites enhances snack pack results and search ranking. Link building boosts your profile and could enhance your local search if relevant to the targeted location. But to get the best results, you will need to link the website to authoritative sites in the targeted region. Linking to websites such as those for the local chamber of commerce, licensing bureaus, .edu, and local trade associations could help.

2. Voice search optimization

Voice search is growing fast and will become more profound in a few years to come. So, it may be necessary to optimize your website depending on questions that people ask instead of what they type in search engines. Use of long-tail keywords and adjusting the content so that it becomes more conversational is necessary. Also, it may be prudent to consider the user intent and the specific info they will be searching when optimizing for voice search.

3. Customer reviews

Customer reviews will still play a critical role in the local search ranking. But the reviews must be authentic and positive. Reviews help to develop trust and could work wonders in helping to boost local search visibility. Also, they can enhance the reputation of the business locally. But you will need to ensure that most of them are positive and authentic. Post the reviews on your website, social media, and consumer directories. It means that you should collect reviews on Angie’s List, Foursquare, Thumbtack, and Yelp.

4. Optimize on Google My Business (GMB)

Google My Business is becoming a critical strategy in local SEO. The tool allows one to create a business listing, enabling google to rank the business in organic search easily. So, you will need to visit Google My Business website and create your business listing or claim it if it is already in existence. Some of the information you must provide include: business name, office address, location on the map, business category, business website, and phone number. Ensure to verify the listing as soon as it goes live. Also, provide photos, relevant categories, and business hours.

Further, it may be necessary to optimize the GMB profile, add fresh content and share business updates regularly. Also, use the GMB feature to update your customers and share details of upcoming events. It will help keep in touch with the customers, connect with them and boost your visibility in local searches.

5. Make the website mobile friendly

The number of people using smartphones to search for solutions to their needs is increasing each day. As a result, optimizing your website and making it responsive to mobile searches is essential. Therefore, you will need to optimize your websites for mobile screens to allow visitors to easily navigate and access the info they may be looking for.

Of course, there are many other ways to help you improve your local SEO. However, link building and voice search optimization are the main methods used by SEO service providers. Also, consider using reviews and ensure that your website can be accessed on smartphones and other mobile devices.

