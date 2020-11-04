Sevilla FC vs Krasnodar Live Streaming Free Reddit Online: UCL game Start time, TV Channel

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Sevilla vs. Krasnodar live stream: Watch Champions League online. Sevilla face Krasnodar at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Here’s all the info you need to watch this Champions League match.

In the third game of the Champions League group stage, Sevilla host Krasnodar. The two clubs will play back-to-back games in the Champions League with the Russian club hosting the reverse fixture on Nov. 24. Through two games, Sevilla are tied for first in the group with four points. Krasnodar are tied for last with only one point.

Sevilla have played well in the Champions League but are watching their La Liga season fall apart. The defending Europa League champions have lost three straight La Liga games. Sevilla’s biggest problem this season has been the lack of goals. In nine games across all competitions, they have only scored eight goals. If manager Julen Lopetegui does not figure out how to get his team to generate more offensive chances, they will not get out of the group stage.

Krasnodar have been dreadful this season. In their last Champions League game, the Bulls were dominated by Chelsea, losing 4-0. Krasnodar have lost three of their past four Russian Premier League games. Through 13 games, the Bulls are only four points above the relegation zone. If manager Murad Musaev’s team is going to beat Sevilla, they will need a strong performance from Remy Cabella. The French midfielder missed Krasnodar’s first two Champions League games after testing positive for COVID-19. In 10 games, Cabella has scored six goals and added two assists.

The Champions League League match between Sevilla and Krasnodar will be broadcast online. Live streaming is available on CBS All Access, which you can access with a subscription.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Seville, Spain

Stadium: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

TV info: Online only

Live Stream: CBS All Access

Sevilla and Krasnodar were in the same Europa League group two seasons ago. The two clubs split the two games, with each club winning their home game.

Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla will host Murad Musayev’s Krasnodar for their Group E Champions League encounter on Wednesday, November 4 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The matchday 3 clash between Sevilla and Krasnodar is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 pm local time (Thursday, 1:30 am IST). Here’s a look at the Sevilla vs Krasnodar team news, Sevilla vs Krasnodar live stream details and our Sevilla vs Krasnodar prediction ahead of the game.

Sevilla vs Krasnodar prediction and match preview

Sevilla began their Champions League group stage campaign with a 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before recording a crucial 1-0 win over Rennes on matchday 2. Julen Lopetegui’s side are currently in second place in Group E and will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the elite European competition. However, Sevilla did suffer defeat against Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga at the weekend.

On the other hand, Krasnodar will be hoping to get their first win of the tournament when they travel to Spain. Murad Musayev’s side began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rennes but then suffered a 4-0 thrashing against Chelsea. Krasnodar also suffered a 2-0 defeat against Akhmat Grozny in the Russian Premier League on Saturday. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Sevilla vs Krasnodar prediction is a 3-0 win for Sevilla.

Sevilla vs Krasnodar team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts have no major injury concerns heading into their game against Krasnodar, but Oussama Idrissi is still sidelined with a knock. Suso and Sergi Gomez are also doubts after the duo missed the weekend clash against Bilbao. Lopetegui might opt to start with Munir and Luuk de Jong in attack for the UCL game on Wednesday.

However, Krasnodar have several injury woes ahead of the clash against Sevilla on Wednesday. Sergey Petrov, Dmitri Stotsky, Aleksandr Cherkinov and Viktor Claesson are all unavailable. Remy Cabella is also unlikely to feature after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. Shapi Suleymanov is likely to start in attack for the visitors.

