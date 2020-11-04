INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Watch Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NCAA Football game. How to watch Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan football game. The MAC season gets started on Wednesday night when the Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles at home.

Kent State is coming off a season in which it finished 7-6 overall including 5-3 in the conference, which placed the Golden Flashes in a tie for second in the MAC East in 2019. Kent State finished its season with a 51-41 victory in the Frisco Bowl over Utah State. The team will be led by senior quarterback Dustin Crum, who could be a MAC Player of the Year candidate with his ability to move the ball with his arm and his legs as a dual-threat quarterback for the Golden Flashes. Kent State finished in the middle of several major offensive statistics among the MAC teams, and it will likely improve by season’s end, while its defense better improve drastically after finishing 11th in the conference in total defense in 2019.

Eastern Michigan will enter the 2020 season coming off a 6-7 overall record and a 3-5 conference record that placed the Eagles in a tie for last place in the MAC West division alongside Toledo. The season ended with a 34-30 loss to Pitt in the Quick Lane Bowl. Eastern Michigan will need to replace last year’s starting quarterback Mike Glass III, who finished last season with 3,597 total yards and 32 touchdowns. Preston Hutchinson won the starting spot and will be with the team’s top two receivers Dylan Drummond and Quian Williams.

Kent State won five of the last six games in this series, including a 34-26 road win in 2019.

Who’s Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Kent State

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Dix Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. While Kent State was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for EMU (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Flashes were fourth worst when it came to rushing yards allowed per game last year, with the squad giving up 244.7 on average. The Eagles experienced some rushing struggles of their own as they ranked 15th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last season, where the team gave up 30 (bottom 89%). It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Kent State has the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Dix Stadium — Kent, Ohio

TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Golden Flashes slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State and Eastern Michigan both have one win in their last two games.

Nov 29, 2019 – Kent State 34 vs. Eastern Michigan 26

Nov 23, 2018 – Eastern Michigan 28 vs. Kent State 20

