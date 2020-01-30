Sex: 4 Smart Methods To Last Longer In Bed!

Men don’t last very long in bed. premature ejaculation (PE) is a common sexual dysfunction.

Studies and research into the treatment and epidemiology of premature ejaculation speculated by biologists and psychologists for years now. In fact, Ejaculatory control issues have been documented for more than 1500 years ago.

Scientists have developed and analyzed different ingenious methods on how to overcome premature ejaculation as well as how to last longer in bed. Premature ejaculation usually occurs when a man climaxes before he or his partner would have wanted during intercourse.

Some techniques are very simple to understand as to how they function, but more important they are easy to use for men who suffer from premature ejaculation.

Here are some methods that worked for men across the world:

1) Use a desensitizing delay spray

Probably the most efficient and dynamic method of them all is to use a special desensitizing or delay spray. These types of sprays are also known as delay sprays and if used by their medical description they will have no medical side effects on the user, because of this they are available for purchase without a doctor’s prescription from your local pharmacy.

If you want to know if the delay spray is good or not just take your time and look at the formula especially on the absorption time, the faster the absorption the better the results of the spray.

As professionals we feel the need to warn you to stay away from sprays that simply just numb your genital area, those won’t offer any pleasure at all just numbness. We do recommend using sprays that offer desensitization without excluding the presence of the sexual feeling.

2) Foreplay is the key

Sexual stimulation is extremely important in bed and it will allow you to last longer because this will pump more blood in the genital region, the idea is fairly simple: more foreplay leads to more blood in the genital area which means more oxygen. Foreplay also helps your penis adapt to a slow and robust increase in stimulation.

3) Expand your array of sex positions

Certain sexual positions can help men delay their orgasm, we advise using sexual positions that offer less penetration depth. A very good and efficient position where men can control the penetration angle and depth is the woman is on top position. This can be used in both ways when facing the front or the back, the latter is also known as the reverse cowgirl and it will do wonders in bed in terms of controlling climax points.

Another great sexual position is very simple and it’s called spooning, here you and your partner lay side by side and the man also has very good control over the penetration depth.

4) Masturbate before having sex

We recommend trying to masturbate before having sex. This method is considered to be the simplest of them all because it desensitizes the entire penis in a natural, healthy way and in many cases it has shown strong results, but these results usually vary following the man’s sensitivity which can be extremely diverse. Just be sure to remember that having sex the second time around might not be as pleasing as the first intercourse, but it will offer more time for action in bed.

In conclusion, there are many smart and efficient methods to avoid, mend or even cure premature ejaculation, all you need to do is to experiment as much as possible because from delay sprays to sexual positions everything can have a different effect from one man to another.

